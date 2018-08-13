By Cecilia Chan GSN Managing Editor

If the numbers and past history are any indication, the Republican candidates who win their party’s nomination in the Aug. 28 primary in Legislative District 12 likely will be taking their seats in the state Capitol come January.

Republicans have a commanding registration lead in LD 12 among the district’s nearly 160,000 registered voters – 72,775 to 32,811 Democrats and 51,265 independents.

But that doesn’t mean the GOP primary is without drama as early voting got underway last week. Voters have until Aug. 17 to request an early ballot.

In the House race, four GOP candidates are battling for two nominations – incumbent Travis Grantham and challengers Nick Myers, Warren Petersen and Blake Sacha. Incumbent Sen. Eddie Farnsworth is facing a challenge from Jimmy Lindblom.

A three-way battled involves Democrats for the district, which encompasses most of Gilbert and Queen Creek. Joe Bisaccia, D.J. Rothans and Lynsey Robinson are seeking the nomination while Elizabeth Brown is the only Democrat running for Senate in LD12.

“The winners of this district will likely be determined in the primary,” said Paul Bentz, senior vice president of research and strategy for HighGround public affairs. “In the House race, Grantham and Petersen are the presumptive favorites with a money and name ID advantage.

“Both survived a bigger challenge two years ago when Lucinda Lewis, the wife of former Gilbert Mayor John Lewis, threw her hat in the ring. They were still able to win by over 3,000 votes – so, yes, I would say they are likely to emerge victorious.”

The senate race at this point appears to be more competitive, Bentz said.

“This is Lindblom’s second time around, and while he lost by nearly 2,800 votes, this race has the potential to be a lot closer,” he said. “While Farnsworth has the name advantage, Lindblom has the fundraising advantage. Ultimately, it may come down to what issues are being discussed.”

He said Farnsworth opposed the continuation of pro-education Proposition 301, which was incredibly popular even among Republicans.

Voters in 2000 passed the initiative, which hiked the state sales tax to fund education through 2021. Earlier this year, the governor, with bipartisan support, signed legislation extending the tax to 2041.

The expansion of the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts or school vouchers also could be an issue in the race, Bentz said.

Under the ESA program, parents are allowed to pull their children out of public school and enroll them in alternative education, such as private school or home-based education, which are paid for by state tax dollars.

Gov. Doug Ducey last year signed a bill sponsored by then-state Sen. Debbie Lesko that opened the program up to more children.

Proponents say this gives parents more choice while opponents say it takes money away from already under-funded public schools.

The law is on hold until voters decide the fate of Proposition 305, a referendum on the November ballot repealing the expansion.

Farnsworth, an attorney and charter school owner, voted in support of sending Lesko’s bill to the governor’s desk.

“If this race becomes about education, Lindblom could gain some headway,” Bentz said. “At this point as early ballots are starting to hit, I think that race might just be starting to heat up.”

Any Democrat running in this district is considered a long shot, given that the district holds a 26.2 percent registration advantage and a 33.6 percent participation advantage, Bentz said.

Candidates fundraising

Petersen is no stranger to the public. He is currently a state senator for LD 12 and served as a state representative from 2012 to 2016.

Along with name recognition, he has a hefty war chest, outraising his challengers with $56,000 to date, according to his latest campaign filing.

Some of his more sizable donations from the latest reporting cycle included $5,100 from Scottsdale homemaker Leigh Biltis; $5,100 from her husband, Jack Biltis, a Scottsdale business owner; and $7,000 from retired attorney and Paradise Valley resident Randy Kendrick.

Petersen also received $1,000 from Fulton Homes developer Douglas Fulton; $2,000 from self-employed investor Dan Brophy, who gave a total of $4,000 to date to the campaign; and $3,000 from general contractor Evelyn Petersen. Gilbert Town Councilman Jared Taylor donated $50.

Petersen received $2,800 in donations from special interest groups, including $1,000 from electric utility holding company Pinnacle West’s political action committee; $500 from Cox Arizona PAC and $500 from CRNAs of Arizona PAC, which advocates for certified registered nurse anesthetists.

Sacha, who is retired from Intel Corp. and is currently an adjunct professor at Grand Canyon University, was the second highest fundraiser with $51,000, according to his filing.

The latest report covers April 1 to June 30. The next filing lists donations and spending from July 1 to Aug. 11 and is due Aug. 12-20.

Some of Sacha’s donors included $1,000 from Beth Coons, manager of Farnsworth Co.; $250 from Gilbert Deputy Town Manager Laurie Buczek and $500 from Robert Amberson, who works for NXP Semiconductor.

Special-interest money totaled $3,050 and included $1,500 from Intel PAC, $500 from Wells Fargo Bank NA Arizona PAC and $500 from the Arizona Chapter of NAIOP, a trade group that represents the commercial real estate industry.

Incumbent Grantham came in third with $35,000 raised to date. His donations included $5,000 from Suzanne Grantham, a Scottsdale homemaker; $5,100 from retired attorney Kendrick; $5,100 from William Grantham, a Scottsdale retiree; $3,000 from general contractor Petersen and $1,000 from Developer Fulton.

He received $ 2,750 in special interest money, including $1,000 from Pinnacle West, $1,000 from Cox Arizona and $500 from CRNA.

Myers raised the least amount of money with approximately $9,000 to date. Donations included $200 from San Tan Valley retiree Mark Backes and $100 from bookkeeper Heather George.

His expenditures included $1,812 to Petition Pros for signature gathering on his nomination petition and $1,484 to Signs on the Cheap for signs and $219 to Facebook for advertising.

As Clean Elections candidates, all three Democratic candidates for the House seat received funding from the Citizens Clean Elections Fund for foregoing special interest and high-dollar donations.

Candidates also are required to collect at least 200 $5 qualifying contributions from registered voters in the district to receive $16,995 in primary funding.

Bisaccia, to date, raised $21,000, including the $16,995 and spent about $8,000.

None of his individual donors gave more than $160, with some giving as little as $5.

Robinson raised about $19,000, which included the Clean Election money. Donors included opponent Rothans, who gave her $50.

Rothans also received $16,995, according to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission but the candidate’s latest filing does not reflect that. Instead, his campaign reported $2,594 raised.

Rothans also was late in his filing and was penalized $10 a day for a $90 fine.

He explained his campaign finance forms were inadvertently left in the back of a rental car and it took him nine days to get them back.

In the race for the upper house, Lindblom amassed $56,585, according to his filing.

Donors included $5,000 from Mesa real estate attorney Michael Schern; $2,000 from Doug Lindblom; $1,000 each from Beth and Chad Coons and $250 from Gilbert Town Mayor Jenn Daniels. The campaign also included $10,000 in loans.

Farnsworth raised $32,263 with $500 from Realtor Tyson Breinholt; $1,000 from the builder Fulton; $3,000 from contractor Evelyn Petersen and $100 from Gilbert Town Councilman Taylor. Pinnacle West PAC also gave $1,000.

The sole Democrat Brown reported $18,440 raised for her campaign, the bulk of it in public funding.