By MCKAYLA HULL, GET OUT Contributor

The beloved animated British TV show “Peppa Pig” is stepping out of the television and onto the Mesa Arts Center stage for “Peppa Pig’s Surprise!” on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Peppa is a lovable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa enjoys playing games, dressing up, days out and jumping in mud puddles.

“The show brings their favorite characters to life,” said Daniel Hersh, who plays Daddy Pig.

“It’s insane to see these packed houses full of kids. Every kid is so excited to see their favorite character onstage. It’s become a real thing for them.”

As an actor, Hersh loves seeing the kids sing along and participate in call-and-response action with the audience, he said. Ticket holders will see sea creatures that go to the beach.

“Creatures swim across the stage and it really looks like they’re floating,” he said. “It just looks so cool.”

The surprise in the show is twofold. Peppa goes on an adventure (we won’t spoil it here) and a TV character makes a surprise appearance at the end of the show. Hersh wouldn’t even hint as to who that may be.

Hersh wasn’t reserved talking about Daddy Pig, a character he loves playing.

“I saw him as a bumbling idiot who was very lovable,” he said. “My doctor, though, gave me the perfect note: Daddy Pig is always trying his best to parent his kids.”

“I think that’s so brilliant because it shows that he’s never trying to show off. He’s always just trying to be the best parent that he can be,” Hersh said.

If there’s anything to be learned here, it’s about happiness.

“Peppa has a great time, and she teaches the audience that you can find joy and happiness anywhere,” he said.

If You Go

What: ‘Peppa Pig Live!’

Where: Mesa Arts Center Ikeda Theater, 1 E. Main St., Mesa.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Cost: $45, VIP packages available.

Info: mesaartscenter.com,

480-644-6500.