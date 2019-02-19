By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

The Giving Machine proved Gilbert is a generous place.

Gilbert was one of five locations around the world where the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints put a unique machine aimed at making it easier to support charities.

Church Elder Dale Willis recently announced that Gilbert attracted the second highest total of donations – $862,120 with 34,000 transactions during the 38 days of the campaign.

Salt Lake City, Utah, came in first with $1.3 million in donations and 48,000 transactions, followed by New York City with $131,842, London at $20,912 and Manila in the Philippines at $15,041.

The total raised for the church’s campaign was $2.4 million.

Four Valley nonprofits received more than a combined total of $240,000 in donations thanks to Gilbert’s total.

The donation amounts were announced at the Feb. 7 Town Council meeting that recognized the church’s Light the World campaign.

“It really was a tremendous honor to have the Giving Machines in Gilbert,” Mayor Jenn Daniels said. “Thank you for giving our residents the opportunity to give and to share.”

The church placed two vending machines at the Water Town Plaza during the holiday season.

The machines were stocked with cards showing pictures of items that can be donated such as food, clothing, medicine, hygiene supplies, wheelchairs, sporting equipment and livestock to benefit local or global charities.

“We look forward to the continued expansion of the Light the World Giving Machine campaign in the years to come,” said Willis, a member of the church’s Quorums of the Seventy.

The church chose four Valley charities to receive the donations – A New Leaf, Helen’s Hope Chest, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and United Food Bank.

The rest of the Gilbert donations go to the church’s global charity partners – CARE, UNICEF, WaterAid and Water for People.

St. Mary’s and United Food each received $67,196.50 while New Leaf received $60,980 and Helen’s Hope Chest got $54,410. Representatives from each of the charities were presented with giant presentation checks at the meeting.

Greg Droubay, of the church’s missionary department in Salt Lake City, presented a thank-you gift to Gilbert, an artwork crafted locally using two panels from the giving machine.

“I want to thank the Town of Gilbert for the remarkable outpouring of love and service that was offered,” he said. “The only reason Gilbert didn’t take in more than Salt Lake City is because you had one less machine. I’m 100 percent confident if you had one more machine, you would have beaten Salt Lake City.”

The town’s recognition came days before a weekend visit of church leader Russell M. Nelson in Glendale to address the largest gathering of Latter-day Saints in Arizona.

The church’s Light the World campaign, held each Christmas season, asks people to take the 25 days leading up to Christmas and turn it into a season of helping others in need.

All the donations went directly to the charities with the church covering the administration costs.

The church first used the Giving Machine in 2017, placing one machine in Salt Lake City, which raised more than $550,000.

Some of the criteria the church used in placing the machines last year included easy public access and strong support from church members.