By Kayla Rutledge, GSN Staff Writer

Portions of Santan Loop 202 Freeway are set to close for traffic heading in both directions the first two weekends in May.

From 10 p.m. May 3 to 3 a.m. May 6, Loop 202 will be closed to traffic going both directions between the U.S. 60 and Williams Field Road.

At the same time on these dates, closures also will be in effect on State Route 24 at Ellsworth Road, the interchange ramps from east and westbound U.S. 60 to westbound Loop 202, and Loop 202 ramps at Baseline, Guadalupe, Elliot, Hawes, Power, Higley and Williams Field roads.

Then, from 10 p.m. May 10 to 3 a.m. May 13 Loop 202 will be closed to traffic going both directions between Williams Field Road and the Loop 101 Price Freeway.

Other closures on these dates include; the interchange ramp from southbound Loop 101 to eastbound Loop 202, the ramp from Williams Field Road to westbound Loop 202 , and the Loop 202 on and off ramps at Santan Village Parkway, Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads, Arizona Avenue and Alma School, Dobson and Price roads.

The closers are part of a major project that will fix damage caused in the winter from excessive moisture and heavy traffic, Arizona Department of Transportation officials said.

In addition to the repairs, crews will also be adding a fog seal treatment. Though adding the sealant takes more time, it has positive long-term effects.

“The treatment helps offset the effects of aging and drying in older pavement, including rubberized asphalt, extending its life cycle,” ADOT spokesman Doug Nintzel said.

Additional projects that have utilized the sealant include the I-10, Loop 101 and Loop 303 in the West Valley and State Route 51 in Phoenix.

Nintzel added that closing the freeway in both directions helps crews complete work quickly and reopen sections of the freeway faster.

“We’ll have crews following up to patch areas of worn pavement after the sealant is applied, doing that work along both directions in a focused area gives us the best chance of reopening sections of the freeway in stages as the weekend progresses. That’s a big part of our strategy for those two weekends,” said Nintzel.

Nintzel said road crews had a positive outcome when shutting down Loop 303 in the west valley for a weekend last year, allowing the crews to open roads ahead of schedule.

“We’ve gained experience as a team,” said Nintzel, adding, “although this time we have added work to patch some of the worn pavement areas on Loop 202, our goal is to reopen sections of the freeway in stages as soon as possible on each weekend.”

The dates for the closures, Nintzel said, were chosen due to crew availability.

Since February, road workers have been addressing the most extreme cases of worn roads in the area first. The two weekends in May were the soonest the team most capable to apply the sealant after repairs were made is available.

For updates throughout both weekends on unforeseen closures and road segment reopening, Nintzel said community members should check ADOT’s Facebook page and @ArizonaDOT.