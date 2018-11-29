GSN news staff

A developer has announced plans for a 40-acre community in Southeast Mesa that it says could generate thousands of new jobs – and residents – once it’s completed.

VIVO Partners said its Gallery Park, located southeast of the Loop 202 Freeway and Power Road, will offer people an opportunity to “dine, shop, work and reside at this morning-to-night destination while strolling through ever-evolving art installations.

Gallery Park will include approximately 400,000 square feet of Class A office, two hotels, 420 luxury apartment units and condos situated above restaurant/retail space and a movie theater, or other entertainment uses. At full build-out, it is expected to be home to more than 3,000 employees and residents.

At buildout it will spread across a million square feet, the developer said.

“I have friends, family and two business partners who all live in the Southeast Valley and are tired of driving 30 to 60 minutes to find culinary-inspired places to eat next to great, energetic gathering spaces.” said Jose Pombo, development partner at VIVO.

“Gallery Park will be a first-of-its-kind social destination that weaves art within a curated mix of tenants to create a genuinely cool vibe that Southeast Valley residents have been craving.”

The developer promises a unique mixed-use development that will showcase “an eclectic art-walk experience” that includes “wall murals, exterior fixed and interactive art installations, and revolving art displays featuring emerging local artists creating their new pieces live on site.”

Office buildings will be required – and the hotels encouraged – to display art within their lobbies while restaurants “will also be strongly encouraged” to display art that’s compatible with their brands, the developer said.

Mesa Mayor Giles hailed the project, noting “Southeast Mesa is still growing fast and bringing an entire 40-acre community with jobs, homes, entertainment and art that focuses on placemaking is a great fit.”

City officials said Gallery Park is within a five-mile radius of more than 223,000 consumers with a household income of more than $101,000 and within a 10-mile radius of more than 920,000 people.

“This is a major addition to the Gateway Area and will not only bring office space and luxury housing, but also entertainment, restaurants and shopping options to the region for all to enjoy,” District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson said.

He said the development “continues the upward trend of District 6 being a destination location, which is great for our citizens and regional partners.”

To encourage the public to keep abreast of the project’s development, VIVO is offering a $200 package of meals, movie tickets and gift cards if they enter a raffle at gallerypark.com.