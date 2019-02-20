Get Out Staff

The power of a spunky little girl should not be underestimated, for it can take her to great heights and make her detractors appear foolish.

A determined girl’s journey chronicled as “Camelot and Camelittle” unfolds in this East Valley Children’s Theater production’s 10-day run through Feb. 24 at Mesa Arts Center.

This is the world premiere of an original work by Stacey Lane of Chicago, winner of the annual playwriting contest sponsored by the East Valley Children’s Theatre.

Playwrights from around the country and internationally submit original manuscripts for consideration to be produced by East Valley Children’s Theatre.

“We are a founding resident company at Mesa Arts Center. We’ve been there since it opened,” said EVCT’s Kathie McMahon.

The cast of “Camelot and Camelittle” features more than 30 youths, ages 8 to 18, from across the East Valley in the play directed by Joel Cranson.

“We have open audition for every show, so these young actors come in at all levels of experience,” McMahon said.

In “Camelot and Camelittle” a spunky little girl, Ruth, who is played by Olivia VanSlyke of Mesa, has one dream: to become a Knight of the Round Table.

King Arthur, Queen Guinevere, Sir Lancelot and other heroes laugh at her when she demonstrates her skills by pretend-fighting a lizard dressed up like a dragon.

Rejected, Ruth gathers a group of unappreciated misfits and leaves Camelot to start her own perfect queendom. Along the way, the power of a determined young girl and her sidekicks is on display. Among them is Lizard, played by Tre Moore of Mesa, whom Ruth dresses as a dragon.

“Tre has done 12 or 13 productions with us, so he’s very experienced,” McMahon said. “Olivia is young. She’s just done a couple.”

East Valley Children’s Theatre is an award-winning theater in its 22nd year of presenting classic children’s stories and fairytales for children and their families. EVCT requires at least a $50 donation to the theater for any participant in its main-stage productions.