GSN NEWS STAFF

With prom just around the corner, Mesquite High School plans a special program to warn teens about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.

With the graphic aftermath of a mock car crash parked on the school’s football field, students on Thursday, April 25, will be ushered out to the scene of the crash after a “breaking news” segment plays on the morning announcements.

There, they will see two crashed vehicles, first responders from the Gilbert Police and Fire departments, ambulances, sobriety tests and arrests, and severely injured teens from the drama club dressed in blood-stained prom clothes.

School psychologists and prevention team social workers will be available all day to any students who have reactions to the content.

Gilbert Police will be conducting sobriety tests on the teens involved in the crash, as well as to other students during lunch through use of “drunk” goggles.

Representatives of Arizona Liquor Licensing, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, Students Against Drunk Drivers and the Doorways Teen Substance Use Program will also be attending with information and ribbons to hand out to the students during the lunch hours.

Drinking and driving prevention public service announcements have been part of Mesquite High’s morning announcements the entire month of April leading up to the “crash.”

According to the CDC, accidents are the number one cause of death for young people ages 12 to 19, with those involving motor vehicles are the most common.

Statistics show roughly a third of alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities occur between April and June, which is the peak of prom season and graduation.

This effort is being coordinated by the Mesquite High Health and Wellness Program, which is operated through a substance abuse prevention grant from the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family.