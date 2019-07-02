By zach alvira

GSN Sports Editor

Mesquite High School’s Ty Thompson burst onto the Arizona prep football scene last season as a sophomore, quickly becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

Thompson took over the starting quarterback position at Mesquite after two-year starter Wade Sapergia graduated. Thompson, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, completed over 70 percent of his passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in his first season as a starter at the varsity level.

“Ty right now just brings a level of stability to a position for a lot of coaches is unstable,” said Scott Hare, who will enter his first season as the head coach at Mesquite in 2019. “When you have stability at the quarterback position it’s a great benefit.

“He’s not just a good football player, he’s a stabilizing force from the moment he steps on the field to the moment we leave practice.”

Hare, who spent the last three years as Mesquite’s athletic director, made his way back to the sidelines after former Wildcats’ coach Chad DeGrenier was hired for the same position at Mesa High.

But Hare’s familiarity with each player from his time as an administrator has made the transition between coaching staffs smooth.

“I like how Coach Hare is running things,” Thompson said. “I love his system and him as a coach. It’s been going really well and I think it’s going to go really well.”

Hare has begun installing an offense using Thompson’s skillset as a foundation. The junior gunslinger will have freedom in the offense to make adjustments on the fly. But Hare doesn’t plan to rely solely on his quarterback.

He plans to establish a strong run-game and utilize several of the Mesquite’s playmakers. Hare expects Jacob Walker, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound two-year starter at wideout, to be a leader on offense alongside Thompson.

Along with Walker, senior receivers Mike Sterling and Eric Kelton, along with sophomore wideout Andrew Morris are all expected to step up in support of Thompson to get Mesquite’s offense going.

“It would be a shame on me if I just put Ty back there and told him to go find guys,” Hare said. “We’ve got multiple guys right now we feel we can develop into guys that Ty can trust in crunch time during tough games.

“But Ty is definitely the foundation we are building around.”

Thompson has taken Hare’s expectations in stride, and made it a goal for himself to become a leader for the Wildcats both on and off the field.

He has seen himself grow both physically and mentally since the Wildcats began spring and summer workouts, and has also started to wreak the benefits of strong showing last season.

Thompson picked up his first division I offer from Northern Arizona University on April 15. On May 1, his received his second offer, this time from the University of Maryland. Since then, Thompson has received four more offers from The University of Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Boston College.

On June 13, he visited Texas A&M.

“It’s been my dream to do nothing but play football in college,” Thompson said. “I just love to compete at a high level. It’s my goal, it’s something I’ve always envisioned myself doing.”

Hare, along with many others, expect Thompson’s offer list to continue to grow at a steady pace when the 2019 season kicks off in August.

“Everybody will want him,” Hare said. “At this point, some just want to see him play his junior year, which is fair. Others need to see his grades while some need to look at their depth chart.

“I would be surprised if at the end of everything he isn’t a 30- or 40-offer guy.”

Thompson plans to wait until near the end of his senior season to make a college decision.

For now, he plans to focus on improving his craft while helping lead Mesquite back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 in style.

“We want to be successful,” Thompson said. “ We want to get to the playoffs and win games.

“Expect a show, it’ll definitely be fun.”