New Gilbert university luring EV athletes to shift into Park

By Zach Alvira, GSN Sports Editor

For the longest time, Arizona was a vast wasteland of higher education. There were the three state universities and Grand Canyon College.

The landscape has changed drastically the past decade, and nestled in the historic downtown Gilbert Heritage District lies the latest example of higher education growth in the Valley, Park University, which is in its second semester of operation.

The new Gilbert campus, the 42nd across the country for the university, opened in October. It’s 144-year-old main campus is in Kansas City, Mo.

Park-Gilbert will have sports. Already, its recruiters are out touting an opportunity for East Valley athletes to stay home and receive an education while continuing their athletic careers. Park will field 12 intercollegiate sports teams as an independent starting this fall.

“We have to be successful recruiting in our own backyard or we won’t make it,” new athletic director Steve Wilson said. “It’s nice to have people from all over the globe come in, but we have to be a factor in Gilbert and the East Valley.”

For Wilson, who worked at Park’s main campus for 12 years, coming to Gilbert was all about the opportunity to put his mark on the athletic program, building each sport from scratch. That began with hiring coaches.

“All but one of our coaches has head-coaching experience, with the only exception having been a long-time assistant,” Wilson said. “Everybody played the game they’re coaching at a high level at some point.”

As he was in Kansas City, Wilson is the head coach of men’s and women’s golf. Though he anticipates hiring a coach at some point, he will remain involved to maintain consistency for the athletes he recruited.

Gordon Stubblefield, a longtime men’s basketball assistant at Park’s main campus, now heads the program in Gilbert.

Former Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Kelly Stinnett is the baseball coach.

Former Mesa Community College athletic director Jeff Fore is coaching women’s basketball and men’s cross country.

Former New Mexico Highlands coach Karin Gadberry is coaching women’s cross country and softball.

Prominent East Valley prep soccer coach Ben Sanchez now heads Park’s soccer program.

Clay Webb, who led Desert Vista High’s volleyball program to a 6A championship last year, is the new volleyball coach.

“We have high-level people that are going to lead these teams,” Wilson said. “All but one coach lives in the East Valley. They know this area well and they have connections.”

The basketball and volleyball teams will use nearby San Tan Charter School as their home. The baseball, softball and soccer teams will play on Gilbert town facilities. The university is in talks with area courses for the golf program, but does not yet have a signed contract.

For now, football is not in the plans at Park, but Wilson did not discount it as a possibility down the line as the university and its athletic department grow.

As an independent, Park is free to schedule any school it desires. That gives Wilson and his coaches time to give their athletes, which will be mostly freshmen, experience before becoming a member of the NAIA in 2020.

“It’s hard to build a schedule as an independent, but I think we will put together something competitive,” Wilson said. “We may take our lumps at first since we will rely on freshmen. But I think we will be competitive.”

Wilson hopes to schedule the four NAIA universities in Arizona – Embry Riddle, Benedictine Mesa, Arizona Christian and Ottawa in Surprise. He will look at local and national NCAA programs for exhibitions, as well as Valley junior colleges and club teams.

For him, it’s about creating a competitive atmosphere right away and for the student-athletes to grow together in competition and in the classroom.

Wilson and the Park coaches had a goal of 250 student-athletes by this fall. After six months, they are halfway there. Like other small universities, Park doesn’t offer full-ride athletic scholarships, instead relying on an average dollar amount to each athlete. Despite this, he believes that Park’s success signing athletes can be traced to its location.

“I think our location is great for a lot of local families,” Wilson said. “The kids can stay under their parents’ roof and get the college education taken care of. It’s also an opportunity to play a sport at a high level.”

Wilson acknowledges that most recruits tell him they have never heard of Park University. He anticipated as much. It’s a constant obstacle to overcome initially, but the dedication of his staff has Park growing rapidly.

“I think we have become an attractive option,” Wilson said. “It’s a nice building and it certainly doesn’t hurt to walk a recruit through downtown Gilbert in the Heritage District to show them what is right outside their front door.”