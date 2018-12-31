By Colleen Sparks, GSN Staff Writer

A couple with a knack for running businesses is having fun helping people get into the swing of things at their new Ocotillo golf shop.

Brigid and John Hornacek opened Hornacek’s Golf Chandler on South Alma School Road in October, but the two definitely are not green at growing businesses.

They also own Hornacek’s House of Golf in Scottsdale, which John opened 22 years ago. They also like to putter around at their Scottsdale Men’s Shoppe, which sells stylish men’s clothes. Brigid also owns Primp and Blow, a salon in Paradise Valley.

The 18,000-square-foot Ocotillo golf shop carries a huge selection of clubs, balls and bags, as well as colorful, eclectic and functional shoes and clothes, and a repair area where customers can get their clubs’ grips, shafts and other parts replaced.

Hornacek’s Golf Chandler also offers lessons and features a TrackMan golf simulator, which Brigid called the “Bentley of simulators” because it offers a more thorough and personalized training to help anyone with their swing.

Golfers can also get customized clubs, trade in old clubs and rent hitting bays to practice their swings.

Customers will soon be able to refuel with food and drinks in Johnny’s Greek + Burgers, a restaurant the Hornaceks will open inside the store.

“We carry all the same brands as all the big-box stores,” John said. “Our repair shop’s bigger and better than anyone else’s. We specialize in service and fittings. We have golf pros on staff.”

He has been playing golf for 23 years and played baseball at Illinois State University before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science at Arizona State University. Brigid also plays golf and received a bachelor’s degree in communication at ASU.

Brigid said she and John aim to create a friendly community in their store where people spend some time, “not just shop and leave.” She and John like running a business in Chandler.

“We live out here for one,” Brigid said. “I’ve always lived in the East Valley. It’s a very active community of all ages. We knew there was a need, a want, a demand. We’re family-owned and operated. We have a lot of investment.”

Her sister, Erin Boeck, works in sales at the Chandler store. Though not involved in the store, John’s brother, Jeff Hornacek, is a former longtime NBA player who played for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.

John said the Ocotillo shop is one of the few in the Valley carrying the crème de la crème, PXG golf clubs. He described the clubs as “the most forgiving, best quality product.”

“They outperform almost everything,” John said, adding the clubs are “very easy to use” for golfers of any skill level.

Hornacek’s also carries Ping, TaylorMade, Callaway, Mizuno, XXIO and Cobra clubs. Four experienced golf pros work at the business and a master club repairman, Devon Montoya, assists customers in the repair area.

Clubs for players of all ages and skill levels range in price from about $50 to $400.

In order to help customers look the part and dazzle on any golf course or at any casual or dressier function, Hornacek’s offers a big selection of men’s and women’s clothes and some apparel for children.

Upscale shirts, shorts, pants and dresses in classic and funky patterns and a variety of bright colors are available. Some of the shirts have UPF 50+ sun protection built into them and some are wrinkle-free.

Some of the popular men’s clothes brands sold at Hornacek’s include G/FORE, Nike, Adidas, Puma, TravisMathew, Greg Norman and Johnnie-O. GGblue, Nike, JoFit and QED style are some of the brands women can choose from at the Ocotillo store.

Leopard-print tops and sparkly dresses are some of the unusual finds at Hornacek’s that women could wear golfing and out on the town.

“It’s all well made,” Brigid said. “The dresses are flattering for everybody.”

Hornacek’s also contains a men’s boutique with clothes for everyday life including trendy jeans in Citizens of Humanity, AG Jeans and Paige brands. 7 Diamonds and Stone Rose shirts are also part of the collection in the men’s boutique.

Comfortable and fashionable shoes including OluKai flip flops made in Hawaii and Samuel Hubbard loafers help shoppers put their best foot forward.

Hornacek’s also has many golf shoes in Skechers GO GOLF, FootJoy, Adidas, Ecco and Nike brands. Whimsical fuzzy The Original Golf Daphne’s Headcovers resembling different animals are also sold at the store.

On a recent weekday morning, a few men took swings at the TrackMan, a radar-based golf simulator that John said is “significantly more accurate” than camera-based simulators.

He said all the pro golfers use this type of simulator to work on their game. It reveals their swing path, how they shoot and other information on a simulated 18 holes of golf with different courses illustrated in the background.

“It’s awesome for fittings and lessons,” as the instructor and student can see the data, according to Justin Putz, golf professional at Hornacek’s Chandler.

Dale Hoerle, of Chandler, enjoyed using the TrackMan. The technology tracks the whole trajectory of all shots, from 6-foot pitches to 400-yard drives, pinpointing the landing position, according to TrackMan’s website.

“It’s great, right on track,” Hoerle said. “It’s perfect; it’s a great tool to use.”

Customers also praised Hornacek’s Golf on the business’ Facebook page.

“Love this store!” Robert May posted. “This is what all golf stores should look like; very modern and clean with an open layout. The owners are great, extremely knowledgeable and personable. All the staff was very welcoming and helpful.

“Personally, I think the best part of the new Hornacek’s location is the amazing selection of not only golf apparel, but classy menswear. They have brands you’d expect to find at a high-end boutique, not a golf store. I could do all my shopping here! Much needed addition to the East Valley, will most definitely be a flagship store here in Arizona.”

Craig Jones is “all fore” Hornacek’s Golf Chandler, too.

“Awesome staff!!!” Jones posted on the Hornacek’s Facebook page. “Friendly. Makes you feel one of the family. Great instructors.”

Kristie Morales is also a fan of the Ocotillo store.

“Awesome selection of golf attire and equipment!” Morales posted on Hornacek’s Golf Chandler’s Facebook page. “Great staff, super helpful and they provided amazing customer service. Highly recommend going there for all your golf needs.”

John and Brigid enjoy the community and want to give back to high school golf teams and other groups in the area as part of their Ocotillo business. The Chandler store has more families and full-time residents living in the area, Brigid said.

“It’s a good community thing,” she said. “People are excited. We want to sponsor high school golf teams.”

She has a 15-year-old son, Luke Stanley, who plays baseball, while John has 19-year-old twin sons, Carson and Ethan.

“I just love golf,” John said. “The weather is so fabulous.”

He said unlike in baseball, the “ball is not moving” when players strike it in golf and he can smoke cigars and enjoy the outdoors while golfing.

A former bartender, he said in retail and in restaurant work treating people well is important.

Hornacek’s Golf Chandler is located at 4975 S. Alma School Road. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Information: hornaceksgolf.com