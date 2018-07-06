New principals named to three GPS schools

By GSN News Staff

Students at three Gilbert schools can expect to see new principals when they return to school in August.

Gilbert Public Schools announced it has appointed Keegan Bassett as the new principal of Finley Farms Elementary, Terrie Barnes at Augusta Ranch Elementary and Krista Cox at Campo Verde High.

Bassett, a Colorado native who earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Arizona State University, taught third and sixth grade for a number of years at several GPS elementary schools and was then an administrator at Highland High while he earned his master’s degree. At Highland, he served as both dean of students and was most recently its assistant principal.

He and his wife, Dani, have two children, one a fourth-grader at Towne Meadows Elementary, where his wife teaches first grade.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with the honor that comes from being selected the next principal of Finley Farms Elementary,” he said. “Learning as much as possible about the special culture Finley Farms has established is my number one priority moving forward while collaborating with staff and community members in support of our Falcons.”

Barnes has spent many years in education as a teacher, instructional coach, curriculum director and school principal. She is married with two grown children, one serving in law enforcement and the other as a teacher.

“I love to work with students and their parents in building a strong partnership in the education process,” she said. “I also remain a ‘teacher at heart’ and do all that I can to support teachers in the awesome daily work they do with students. We are a team to help all of our students grow and develop in meeting their learning targets.”

She said she is looking forward to “many fun and challenging learning opportunities” at Augusta Ranch.

Cox has spent her career in the classroom as a high school English teacher and varsity coach before working in administration for the past five years, including two as Campo Verde’s assistant principal.

She earned her BA at ASU and master’s at Northern Arizona University and is working on her doctorate at Grand Canyon University.

Her husband, Jeff Cox, is athletic director for the Florence Unified School District and their three children all attend GPS schools.

“When I joined Campo Verde two years ago it quickly became a part of my family. I fell in love with the Campo community immediately; it truly is a special place,” Cox said. “Campo is made up of bright students, hard-working staff and positively involved families.”