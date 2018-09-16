Cycle Ave. and Sushi Brokers Gilbert are teaming to offer exercise and sushi enthusiasts the next “Bikes and Bites” special, 7-7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Participants book a stationary-bike workout class for $15 at Cycle Ave., inside Funktional Fitness at 213 N. Gilbert Road in Gilbert.

After the class, Cycle Ave. participants head over to Sushi Brokers Gilbert, a block away at 350 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 101, where they will receive a complimentary round of appetizers and drink specials.

Reservations can be made at cycle-ave.com. First-time participants receive a free class when using code BIKESANDBITES via online registration.

Cycle Ave. indoor cycling classes are designed to take the mind away from the work.

Information: 480-290-7003, cycle-ave.com or sushibrokers.com.