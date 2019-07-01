With jan D’Atri

The origin is said to be Persian or Turkish, but there’s no denying that kebabs have been part of our American culinary lexicon for centuries. This week, they are going to be perfect for your Fourth of July grilling.

We love our shish kebabs skewered and roasted over an open flame. We love our kebabs marinated and slathered. We love them with lamb, beef, chicken, pork, vegetables and even fruit.

There are never enough ways to enjoy kebabs. Plus, they’re so easy to prepare. This recipe for sweet and spicy chicken skewers takes the flavor to a new level. Of course, our palate can never get enough of the taste bud teeter totter of spicy and sweet, salty and heat. That’s why you’ll grab just one more skewer, and then maybe one more after that.

You’ll notice there are two types of heat in this dish; chili paste and hot sauce like sriracha. It certainly can kick up the heat, but the flavors from the two chile sources are so different, it just adds to the overall profile.

If you’re not a fan of super spicy, just reduce the chile paste and hot sauce by half and then proceed ahead to a delicious supper on a stick.

Sweet & spicy chicken skewers with udon noodle salad

Ingredients:

¼ cup chile paste

¼ cup Sriracha sauce

½ cup rice vinegar

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup soy sauce or fish sauce

1 heaping teaspoon ground ginger

1 ½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs

2 tablespoons oil

Skewers (about 6 inches) soaked in water for 20 minutes

For the udon salad:

1 package (8 oz) Udon noodles

½ cup snow or snap peas

½ cup red bell pepper, slivered

¼ cup green onion, sliced fine

Asian or Italian Vinaigrette of your choice

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Clean and pat chicken dry. Cut into 1 ½ -2 inch cubes.

In a bowl, combine the chili paste, sriracha, rice vinegar, brown sugar, soy or fish sauce and ground ginger. Whisk until well combined In a casserole dish or pie pan, pour half of the mixture over the chicken and stir to coat well. Marinate the chicken in the mixture for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, place the remaining mixture into a small saucepan and cook over medium heat to thicken, about 10 minutes.

Place 4-5 pieces of chicken on soaked skewers until all of the chicken is used up.

Add oil to a grill pan or skillet and heat pan. When hot, place skewers in pan. Cook for a few minutes on medium high. Turn over and brush with thickened chili sauce. Continue to baste both sides of skewers until chicken is done. While chicken is grilling, cook Udon noodles according to package instructions. When done, drain noodles and let cool.

In a bowl, add Udon noodles, snap peas, red bell pepper, green onion and vinaigrette. Toss to combine. Serve with chicken skewers.

