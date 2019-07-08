By colleen sparks

GSN Contributor

More children and families impacted by cancer will get support and resources to build brighter futures thanks to a $50,000 grant Northwestern Mutual awarded to Children’s Cancer Network through its Gilbert office.

The financial company’s foundation gave the organization one of its 2019 Childhood Cancer Impact Awards.

Joe Morris, managing director for Northwestern Mutual–Gilbert, presented the $50,000 grant to Patti Luttrell, executive director of Children’s Cancer Network, at the cancer network’s office in Chandler.

Morris is also on the board of directors for Children’s Cancer Network, a nonprofit organization that provides gas and food cards, as well as other practical items, along with holding social events and offering many other services to families affected by cancer.

The grant will allow Children’s Cancer Network to provide more gas and grocery store gift cards to families with a child who has cancer, and help support scholarships for survivors.

Morris said he had friends who were impacted by the disease.

The Northwestern Mutual office Morris heads, as well as other Northwestern Mutual offices in the Valley, have helped Children’s Cancer Network in many ways. It has sponsored Run to Fight Children’s Cancer, bought back-to-school items for families struck by cancer, volunteered at the organization’s lunch and fashion show and assembled goodie bags for cancer survivors.

“Being new to the board, it was just pretty cool that I was able to help deliver this check for $50,000,” he said. Northwestern Mutual launched its Childhood Cancer Program in 2012 to find cures and offer support to families and patients.

The program has given more than $20 million to the cause, with the help of its employees and financial advisors around the country, and that paid for more than 240,000 hours of research.

Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Program also leverages nonprofit partners including Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Beads of Courage to offer patient, parent and sibling services to help families affected by cancer live their lives to the fullest.

Information: childrenscancernetwork.org and northwesternmutual.com