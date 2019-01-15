By Jim Walsh, GSN Staff Writer

The tragic death of a police officer struck by a texting driver on the Loop 101 last week might finally convince the Arizona legislature to pass a statewide distracted driving law.

Two legislators – Scottsdale Sen. John Kavanagh and Phoenix Sen. Kate Brophy McGee – are both sponsoring legislation that would make it illegal for motorists on all Arizona roads to send or receive text messages.

McGee said the Jan. 8 death of Salt River Pima-Maricopa Tribal Officer Clayton Townsend near the McDowell Road exit may serve as the “tipping point’’ to get a hands-free law approved. The following day in Queen Creek, a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy was struck and injured by a texting motorist.

If Kavanagh and Brophy McGee convince the State Legislature to finally end its resistance to a hands-free law, Gov. Doug Ducey already said he’s prepared to sign it – ending a patchwork of laws already in existence in Tempe and 16 other cities and counties around the state.

Various attempts to pass a distracted driving bill have failed for 12 consecutive years in the state Legislature, while individual cities and counties have passed regulations of their own.

A Tempe police motorcycle unit supervisor, safety advocates and a Gilbert Town Council member said this pattern has left a crazy-quilt of laws that can’t help but confuse drivers as they travel from one city or county to another.

Tempe is the only East Valley city with any ban.

Phoenix has one, but Police Department spokesman Tommy Thompson said, “It is challenging to enforce due to the wording of the ordinance. It is only illegal to use your phone to specifically ‘send or receive a written message while the motor vehicle is in motion.’ All other distracting uses of a phone while driving are not covered by the ordinance.

“Cases have been lost because the violator will come to court stating they were just checking for a missed call, using navigation, checking a Facebook posting,” he added, reporting that only 27 citations were issued in 2017.

Beyond the patchwork of texting bans, victims like Townsend continue to suffer preventable deaths and injuries that could have been avoided if a driver simply would have put down their phone and concentrate on the complex mental task of operating a motor vehicle safely.

Townsend, the father of a 10-month-old son, never had a chance, according to a state Department of Public Safety press release, reporting: “A witness told detectives that the driver of the black passenger car was looking down at his phone just before crossing over two traffic lanes and then striking the officer.’’

The DPS said that driver Jerry Sanstead, 40, of Scottsdale, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.

Before Sanstead was released on a $100,000 bail, the prosecutor told the court there were no skid marks leading to the officer’s vehicle.

“We should make a definitive statement right now that this is phenomenally dangerous,’’ said former Sen. Steve Farley, who was rebuffed repeatedly when he sponsored a variety of distracted driving laws during his career in the legislature.

“This is not an R vs. D thing,’’ said Farley, a Tucson Democrat who lost in the Democratic primary in his bid for governor and is now running for mayor. “This is a non-partisan thing to keep the roads safe.’’

Farley and others concerned about distracted driving were sickened – but not surprised – by Townsend’s death, saying it’s almost inevitable that someone will get hurt with so many people distracted by their cell phones while behind the wheel.

They said that an officer’s death is bound to get more attention, but every day people with far lower profiles are injured in texting-related crashes.

“I would ask them, how many more people have to die’’ before a state distracted driving law gets passed, Farley said.

Brophy McGee said she is still finalizing details of her bill.

But she said the time has come for state action.

“You get to the point where you want the state to set policy,” she said. “There have been so many high-profile tragedies. People are fed up, they’re done.’’

Kavanagh, who will be sworn in as a representative for District 23 on Monday, Jan. 14, said he plans to reintroduce a bill he sponsored as a senator in 2017 and that never even got a hearing.

Kavanagh said his bill received opposition from members of both parties.

“Basically you had some libertarian-minded Republicans who believed the existing laws against distracted driving already covered that kind of behavior,” he said.

Kavanagh said that some Democrats also opposed the bill because they thought texting while driving is so common that a ban could be used by police officers as a pretext to pull over minority drivers.

Brendan Lyons, executive director of Look Save a Life in Tucson, said the patchwork of 17 municipal and county bans varies.

Hands-free laws make it illegal to touch a cell phone while driving.

Tempe has a hands-free ordinance with secondary enforcement only – meaning an officer must notice some other violation – such as weaving in a lane or making an illegal turn – before they can write a ticket under the ordinance.

“It’s heart-wrenching because it could have been prevented,’’ Lyons said about Townsend’s death. “We had an opportunity the last time an officer was killed.’’

He was referring to the death of DPS Officer Tim Huffman, who was killed in 2013 when he was struck on a freeway near Yuma by the driver of an empty fuel tanker who was staring at pornography on Facebook. Townsend’s family subsequently testified for a distracted driving law, but the bill still failed.

“Because of the state’s failure to act, this is why I encourage local jurisdictions to act,’’ Lyons said.

Gilbert has sponsored driving safety campaigns in the past but does not have a specific town ordinance barring distracted driving.

“We haven’t thought about it or talked about it,” Vice Mayor Eddie Cook said.

He said the Gilbert police don’t have enough data linking texting or cell phone use to collisions that would justify requesting an ordinance.

“Honestly from my perspective this should be done at the state level and not a city or town,” Gilbert Councilwoman Brigette Peterson said. “It’s very difficult for our residents in our state to know what they are supposed to be doing as they cross boundaries.”

Mesa Mayor John Giles said the city is not considering a distracted driving law, “but that’s not to say that we are not very aware and very concerned about the problem.’’

Giles said a statewide law makes more sense than a hodge-podge of local laws and that he hopes the legislature reacts to Townsend’s death and addresses the problem.

“This is an area where we would like a statewide law because of the confusion of a driver crossing jurisdictional boundaries,’’ Giles said. “We don’t want to confuse people. We want to help people obey the law.’’

Townsend’s death comes only two weeks before the annual Arizona defensive driving summit on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wesley Bolin Plaza, in front of the state Capitol.

“I am in favor of any reasonable means to get people to focus on the task of driving,’’ said Jeremy Bethancourt, a safety engineer who is coordinating the summit.

While texting behind the wheel is extraordinarily dangerous, it is not the only act with an electronic device that distracts the attention of drivers, said Tempe Sgt. Steve Carbajal, who has devoted most of his 21-year career to traffic enforcement.

“I really feel that distracted driving is the new impaired driving, if not worse,’’ Carbajal said. “You don’t have to be 21 to own a cell phone and be distracted.’’

He said a driver going 40 mph who takes his or her eyes off the road for five seconds covers about the length of a football field without looking at the road.

Carbajal said Tempe police are always trying to educate people about the ordinance, especially the large number of visitors who live in other cities, but work in Tempe, attend Arizona State University, or come to Tempe for a special event.

Tempe’s slogan is “don’t text and drive, it can wait,’’ he said. “If it’s that important, pull over.’’

Carbajal said it can be difficult for an officer to distinguish between the driving behavior of an impaired driver and a distracted driver, with the same symptoms present for both.

“It’s socially OK to get in a car with someone who is texting and driving and not OK to get in a car with someone who is drinking and driving. It’s the same thing,’’ Carbajal said.

He said motorcycle officers will notice 85 to 90 percent of drivers doing something with their cell phones while stopped at red lights. He said the most common excuse he hears from drivers is that they were doing something related to the music playing in their car, such as changing a song on their phone.

All of these excuses are trifling when compared with the responsibility to operate a four-ton motor vehicle safely, not only for your own safety but for the safety of others, Carbajal said.

“I guess the emotion that comes to mind is sadness,’’ he said, when asked how he reacted to Townsend’s death. “I’ve told so many people their loved ones have died in a crash.’’