A developer wants to build 165 single-family homes on 40 acres of former farm land at the southeast corner of Greenfield and Germann roads.

Lennar Arizona’s proposal to build the gated development called Bellamy didn’t sit too well with nearby resident Mike Janfrancisco, who said allowing so many homes was indiscriminate land use.

“This used to be a nice, rural community,” he said. “Our community has gone downhill. Developers are buying up the area and degrading our quality of life.”

Janfrancisco said traffic is already crowded on the local roads and that the proposed development will cause safety hazards. He added the project doesn’t fit in with the area of custom homes and horse properties.

The acreage was rezoned from agricultural in 2007 to allow for 16 acres of community commercial and 24 acres of low-density residential.

Despite its location on a prominent intersection that would typically attract commuters looking to make a quick stop on the way home from work, the site has sat undeveloped, planner Josh Rogers said at last week’s Planning Commission meeting.

The panel was asked to consider the requests for a rezoning and a minor General Plan amendment.

Among the challenges the developer has had attracting commercial development is that Greenfield-Germann intersection doesn’t allow room for a center median, which means access to the site can only be made while driving east on Germann Road.

Additionally, there are not enough homes in that area to support retail on the corner and there are already an abundance of existing stores close by – including Santan Village Marketplace and several grocery stores, according to a staff report.

Rogers said that within a 3-mile radius of the site, there are over 61 acres of community commercial land that has not been developed.

Real estate attorney Brennan Ray, who represents the developer, addressed the traffic issue.

Under the current zoning, there would be an estimated 5,600 daily car trips and under the proposed rezone, the daily trips would drop down to 1,558.

“There is a 4,000-count reduction between what can be built today to what we are proposing,” Ray said. “We are actually reducing the amount of traffic.”

He said the proposed project is a quality development and pointed to the details and quality features while noting Lennar is a reputable builder – as evident by its development Layton Lakes in Gilbert.

The proposed development plan includes a mix of two different lot sizes with the small lots concentrated towards the arterial corner and the larger lots used to buffer the surrounding larger-lot homes.

Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend to the Town Council approval of the developer’s requests.