Jeff Ehrlich is the new executive director of Park University’s Gilbert campus, where fall-term classes begin Monday, Oct. 15.

Park University Gilbert, at 92 W. Vaughn Ave., is a private, nonprofit accredited university featuring degree programs in business, public administration, communication, fitness and wellness and computer science. Classes are offered online and face-to-face.

Ehrlich has been with Park since 2011. Among his roles was interim president from July 2015 to January 2016.

Most recently, Ehrlich was director of special projects and strategic initiatives, a project-based incubator that strategizes and implements innovative ideas across Park’s campuses nationwide.

Ehrlich’s wife, Donna, has been appointed academic director of the new Gilbert campus. She joined Park in 2011 as an adjunct instructor teaching courses in management, health-care administration and business administration.

Ehrlich earned his Doctor of Education degree in healthcare leadership from the College of Saint Mary. Donna Ehrlich earned her doctorate degree in information systems from Nova Southeastern University.

Park University’s flagship campus is in Parkville, Missouri. It has nearly 17,000 students at its network of campuses.