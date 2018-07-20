By Jan D’Atri

GETOUT Contributor

It’s cloudy with a chance of sunshine. I’m not talking about monsoon weather. I’m talking about dessert clouds on your plate.

I’m going to forecast a perfect finish to your meal with this four-ingredient frosty, luscious, sweet and tangy dessert called the Philly Fruit Cloud.

I stumbled upon this easy recipe while working my way through my vintage Philadelphia Cream Cheese Cookbook. Believe me, it’s heaven on a dessert plate. Four simple ingredients blend together and then are shaped into individual “shells” or “clouds,” which get frozen and then filled with your favorite fruits of the season.

I read through 41 variations of cheesecake recipes in this cookbook before I settled on the Philly Fruit Cloud to try. Bingo! It was an instant hit. It’s a great recipe to whip together in minutes or make ahead and then keep in your freezer until you’re ready to add fresh fruit and serve. I’ve also included another simple recipe from the book “A No Bake Philadelphia Creamy Chilled Cheesecake.”

But that Philly Fruit Cloud? It’s a summer breeze.

Philly Fruit Clouds

Ingredients:

1 8-oz. pkg. Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

Assorted fresh fruit

Fresh mint for garnish

Directions:

Combine cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice and peel, mixing until well blended.

Fold in whipped cream. With back of spoon, shape on wax or parchment paper lined cookie sheet to form shells or nests. Freeze until hardened, at least 2 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, fill with fruit and garnish with fresh mint. Makes 4-5 large or 10 small shells.

No Bake Philadelphia Creamy

Chilled Cheesecake

Ingredients:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3/4 cup granulated sugar, divided

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 package unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

¾ cup milk

¼ cup lemon juice

1 cup heavy cream, whipped

1/4 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

Directions:

Combine graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar and melted butter. Press into a 9-inch spring form pan. Soften unflavored gelatin in cold water and stir over low heat until dissolved. Combine softened cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar, mixing at medium speed with an electric mixer until well blended.

Gradually add in gelatin mixture, milk and lemon juice, mixing until well blended.

Chill until slightly thickened. Whip cream until soft peaks form. Fold into chilled cream cheese mixture. Pour over the crust and chill until firm. Top with sliced strawberries.

Makes 8 servings.

Watch my how-to video: jandatri.com/recipe/philly-fruit-clouds.