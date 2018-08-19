The Week Ahead

The American Red Cross seeks East Valley donors of all blood types to overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage.

To thank those who donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30, the Red Cross will give a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

Restrictions apply. See amazon.com/gc-legal.

Appointments to donate may be made by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Upcoming blood-donation opportunities in Gilbert: Aug. 25 – 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Spectrum Community Association, 2928 S. Spectrum Way; Aug. 29 – 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Savanna House, 1415 N. San Benito Drive; Aug. 30 – 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Century 21 Arizona Foothills, 2353 E. Baseline Road.