Rio Salado College will host a free dental clinic for those ages 17 and younger from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at its clinic, 2250 W. 14th Street in Tempe.

Rio Salado students and instructors will volunteer their time and expertise to provide comprehensive dental-hygiene care. Services include exams, X-rays, cleaning, fluoride varnish and fun educational tips on staying healthy. Each child will receive a wellness goodie bag.

“Community service is one of the core principles at Rio Salado College, and a requirement for dental-hygiene students,” said Holly Harper, Rio Salado faculty chair of dental programs. “We require our dental students to volunteer at least 40 hours during their program of study.”

Parents and guardians should register children in advance by calling 480-377-4100 or emailing dental.hygiene@riosalado.edu to guarantee a spot. Space is limited. Walk-ins will be accommodated if time and space permit.