Rabbi Mendy Deitsch of Chabad of the East Valley has announced that traditional Rosh Hashanah services will be Sept. 9-11 at the Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 875 N. McClintock Drive in Chandler, ushering in the Jewish new year.

New this year: simultaneous teen service, children’s program in three age groups, infant room and cantorial soloist from Montreal, Canada.

Services are free but reservations are required at Chabad of the East Valley, 480-855-4333 or chabadcenter.com.