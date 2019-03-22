GET OUT Staff Report

Award-winning Scottish band Skerryvore, an eight-piece eclectic fusion of rock, pop and traditional music with emphatic thundering of drums and bagpipes, is performing at no admission charge on March 17 at Chandler Center for the Arts.

The 7 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day show is open to all ages.

Skerryvore bills itself as “as rich as a single-malt scotch.” With its outstanding musicianship and the mesmerizing voice of award-winning singer-songwriter Alec Dalglish, Skerryvore has become internationally known.

From the island of Tiree, Skerryvore formed in 2005. In addition to Dalglish on lead vocals and guitar, the band includes brothers Daniel Gillespie (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (whistles and accordion), Fraser West (drums and vocals), Craig Espie (fiddles), Alan Scobie (keyboards), Jodie Bremaneson (bass) and Scott Wood (bagpipes).

The band took its unique name from the lighthouse that sits on a remote reef off of Tiree, the tallest in Scotland.

Skerryvore is twice winner of Scotland’s Traditional Music Awards “Live Act of the Year” (2011 and 2016). It has performed in more than 25 countries and has built popularity in the Middle East and China.

The band is touring behind its seventh album, “Evo,” released in June, 2018, in conjunction with the band’s Oban Live festival in Scotland. That fest drew more than 10,000 spectators last year.

“Evo,” which mixes originals with select cover songs, runs the gauntlet from big-blast numbers to heartfelt reflective tracks. The band’s first six albums sold more than 60,000 CDs and more than 1 million streams.

On Jan. 25, the day recognizing the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns, Skerryvore released the single, “Soraidh Slan & The Rise,” which opens with a reading of the William Blake poem, “Songs of Innocence,” and builds into a high-energy, bagpipe-driven instrumental.

The band was backed by the Oban High School Pipe Band, which receives proceeds from the song’s sales. The single went to No. 32 on the mainstream iTunes chart on day of release, topping such artists as Kanye West and Ed Sheeran. It is believed that this was the first time that a bagpipe song cracked an iTunes chart.