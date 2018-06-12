Mayor Jenn Daniels and the Town Council will celebrate the groundbreaking of phase one of Rittenhouse District Park at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 13 at the site, 6624 South Power Road in Gilbert.

The park will be a multi-use recreational area within the Rittenhouse Basin located east of the Maricopa Floodway canal between Pecos and Williams Field Roads. Phase one construction is expected to be completed in September 2019, and will include two multi-use lighted fields, a lake, playground and restrooms. At build-out, the 115-acre park will offer a total of 13 ballfields.