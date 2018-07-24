By wayne schutsky, GSN Managing Editor

There was more agreement than argument at the recent Citizens Clean Elections Commission debate for candidates in Legislative District 12, though only one Republican candidate and no incumbents attended the event.

Democrats Lynsey Robinson, Joe Bisaccia and D.J. Rothans and Republican Blake Sacha – all House candidates – attended the LD12 event.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Travis Grantham and Sen. Warren Petersen – who is running for a House seat after being termed out of the Senate – did not attend. Republican candidate Nick Myers also did not attend.

No Senate candidates participated either, including current Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth, Republican Jimmy Lindblom or Democrat Elizabeth Brown.

Candidates that accept Clean Elections funding are required to attend the panel’s debates. Brown, who has received $16,995 in clean elections funds, was not invited because she uncontested for the Democratic nomination.

The commission cancelled the debate for Legislative District 17, which also includes parts of Gilbert, as no candidates in the district receive Clean Elections money.

Traditional candidates do not have to attend but have participated anyway.

For instance, all candidates for state legislative positions showed up last week for the Clean Elections LD 18 debate, including traditional candidates like incumbents Sen. Sean Bowie (D), Rep. Mitzi Epstein (D) and Rep. Jill Norgaard (R)

Education

When asked what they would do to make sure charter schools are held accountable for the ways they spend public monies, the candidates were mostly on the same page.

“I have been talking to Democrats, Republicans and independents alike, and one thing I hear from all of them is they want to see transparency, not just in our traditional public schools but in our charter schools,” Robinson said.

She suggested that all charter schools be required to post their budget on the school’s website and said that legislators need to hold charter school operators accountable if they violate the law.

“When fraud is found to have occurred, they need to be held accountable in a court of law,” she said.

Rothans and Bisaccia both said they hoped to put an end to no-bid contracts by charter schools.

“I think it should be mandated by law that charter schools have to offer their contracts to the lowest bidder,” Bisaccia said.

The men also agreed more rules are needed to address potential conflicts of interest at the legislature on the charter school topic.

“You have the fox watching the henhouse,” Rothans said, referencing legislators – like Senate candidate Farnsworth – who have financial interests in charter schools.

Bisaccia said, “We need strict conflict of interest laws on the books.”

He added that charter schools should not receive more per pupil funding than traditional public schools.

A report from the Arizona Legislature showed that in 2017 school districts received $5,389 per-pupil from the state while charter schools received $6,748 per pupil.

Sacha, though not as critical of the charter school system, said he hoped to see a simplification in the funding formula that equalized per-pupil funding provided by the state to traditional public schools and charter schools.

Sacha also referred to Arizona’s foray into charter schools as an experiment and said the state needs to look back at the last 20 years to figure out what works and fix what doesn’t.

“I’m immensely frustrated by the fact that we are hesitant to learn from that experiment,” he said.

The candidates were also asked for their opinions on Governor Doug Ducey’s 20×2020 education funding plan, which relies heavily on forecasted economic growth in order to increase education funding without raising taxes.

Bisaccia, a middle school STEM teacher in the Higley Unified School District, said he believes the math behind Ducey’s plan is flawed and the state must raise new revenues to support increased education funding.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think that (Ducey) would be able to pass math at Cooley Middle School,” he said.

Robinson, Rothans and Bisaccia said they support getting rid of corporate and sales tax exemptions that a Center for Investigating Reporting report found cost the state over $13 billion in 2016.

“These are tax breaks that aren’t helping,” Rothans said.

Robinson said, “We’ve basically been giving giveaways to corporations and begging them to come out to Arizona to run their business. At the end, we don’t really get much for it.”

Sacha, a former Gilbert School Board member, proposed a different plan that involved removing restrictions on how school boards spend public monies.

He said the current system allots money in various “buckets” allocated for specific needs like computers or textbooks and that boards need more discretion in spending.

In addition to education, the candidates responded to questions on a range of topics, from border security to climate change.

Border security

In response to a question about what role Arizona should play in securing the country’s border, Robinson said the state can enforce immigration laws without violating human rights.

“I believe that our state has a tremendous moral obligation to lead the way because we are a border state,” she said.

Robinson, an attorney and former teacher who identified herself as a former “Dreamer,” said she believed that sending the military to the border was “a waste of resources.”

“I think that we can look to respect immigration laws, enforce immigration laws, but do it in a manner that is humane and respects the lives of all people, because that is what being an American is supposed to be about.”

Immigration

On a similar note, Rothans was asked what effect Arizona’s immigration policy has had on the state’s ability to attract businesses and tourism dollars.

He said that the state’s past and present policies have negatively affected its ability to attract business.

“I think (SB 1070) set a bad tone and it’s gone downhill from there,” he said.

He said current policies do not present Arizona to the business community as a place that has equal protections for all.

Local autonomy

After being asked about his position on Arizona’s law that prohibits municipalities in Arizona from banning the use of plastic bags and similar items, Sacha used the question to express his support for local autonomy.

The law forced Bisbee to rewrite a 2012 ordinance that banned plastic bags in order to make it voluntary for retailers. Bisbee risked losing state funding if it did not rescind or rewrite the ordinance.

Sacha said he believes in strong local government and that “if the Town of Bisbee wants to ban plastic bags, then the Town of Bisbee should be allowed to ban plastic bags.”

“The Legislature should not be interfering in those limited and local decisions.”

Sacha said that if residents oppose those types of measures, they can vote in new representation on city or town councils.