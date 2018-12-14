by Christina Fuoco-Karasinski, GET OUT Editor

Sons of Serendip singer Micah Christian feels a connection with the audience when the band performs. That keeps the quartet energized and positive about its future.

“Every night we have great experiences with the audience,” Christian said. “Instead of just performing songs, we connect with people. Whenever we have those moments, we know we succeeded in what we hoped to do.”

Christian – along with cellist Kendall Ramseur, harpist Mason Morton and pianist Cordaro Rodriguez – will perform at the Chandler Center for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 14.

Finalists on “America’s Got Talent” Season 9, Sons of Serendip was called “the most musically talented act on the show” by the judges for its heart-warming arrangements of classic tunes.

The four men came together in 2014 as graduate students at Boston University. The gig at the Chandler Center for the Arts will be a holiday performance with songs like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “The First Noel” and “This Christmas” and others from their album “Christmas: Beyond the Lights.” Last year’s concert sold out.

“We’re going to be doing a number of classic Christmas songs, but done in a creative way so people feel like they’re hearing the song for the first time,” Christian said. “That’s the goal whenever we work on arrangements.”

Sometimes those arrangements can be challenging, Christian said. Choosing which songs to translate to its style is a task. The goal is to find music with good lyrics and melodies, with room for Sons of Serendip to experiment.

“We’ve done a number of Stevie Wonder songs in the past,” said Christian, who was studying theology when the group came calling. “He’s a musical genius and his songs are the hardest to switch.

“With Christmas songs, those are a lot of fun. I think it’s always a challenge just getting started and deciding what direction we want to take on with the song. There’s a flow that happens.”

Christian predicted 2019 to be remarkable. Sons of Serendip was chosen to participate in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” which premieres Monday, Jan. 7, on NBC (Channel 12). Favorite contestants from “Got Talent” franchises, spanning 184 countries, also join.

IF YOU GO

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.

Tickets: $32 and $38.

Information: 480-782-2680, chandlercenter.org.