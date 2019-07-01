GSN News Staff

A new managing broker has been appointed to the Southeast Valley office of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty in Gilbert.

Cathy Green has been named to the position replacing Sherri Monteith, who will work with new Vice President of Operations Kevin Gonzales, “assisting in the development and supervision of agents and enhancing the client experience in the Pinnacle Peak and DC Ranch Market Street offices,” the company said in a release.

Monteith has been with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for 15 years and has also served as managing broker at the Sedona and Flagstaff offices.

Green has more than 20 years of experience in real estate, real estate management and the Southeast Valley. She had been a general manager and vice president for a local Century 21 affiliate.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Southeast Valley office in Gilbert has 27 agents and serves what it calls “one of the best performing housing markets in the Western United States.”

The Southeast Valley office serves the vibrant communities of Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Ahwatukee and Mesa.

“I am honored to join a best in class culture and company like Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. I am excited to work with our exceptional group of agents and help them thrive and offer exceptional service to home buyers and sellers,” Green said.

Founded in 1947, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has 12 offices and 850 agents across Arizona.

“We are thrilled to have Cathy Green join our team. Her talent and experience in real estate management and the Southeast Valley market make Cathy a valuable addition and will help us better serve our clients,” said Jim Lyon, chairman of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.