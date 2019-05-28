By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

Cascading from the second floor inside Gilbert Town Hall’s foyer are 12,124 links of kindness.

Student at American Leadership Academy Gilbert North Elementary recorded their good deeds for 10 days in a journal, with each entry turned into a 517-foot-long paper chain.

“So, the journal entries were things they did on campus or at home,” said Alyson Ryan, a Gilbert mom and parent volunteer. “They were simple things like, ‘I made dinner,’ ‘told so-and-so I liked their shoes.’ There was, ‘I helped open the door’ or my favorite one, ‘I played with my sister, in parentheses, very hard.’”

Ryan said a challenge was issued to the American Leadership Academy campuses in Gilbert and Mesa to see which could record the most acts of kindness.

Ryan, inspired by the town’s recent official adoption of the nickname “Kindness, USA,” came up with the idea because of her daughter Josie, a fifth-grader at the Gilbert campus.

“A month ago, my daughter called me crying,” Ryan said. “She had been handed an unkind note on the playground anonymously. I wanted to find ways to empower her through this and decided instead of declaring war on what we don’t want, we decided to create an explosion on what we do want, which is a kindness program in the school.”

After Ryan got the green light from school administration, she researched which kindness model worked and launched the challenge at both campuses.

Ryan said the kindness program she chose to follow has shown to reduce bullying by 35 percent.

“The younger kids immediately took off with this,” she said. “They loved the idea and ran fast with it. The older kids peaked a little bit later.”

Ryan said once the older students embraced “life is awesome when I am kind,” they owned it.

“We saw an amazing shift in mindset,” she said. “There is a lot of fear that holds us back from being kind but once you step out of their fear, we can really do some amazing things.”

Ryan said activities were introduced to help bolster the students’ efforts such as having them write thank-you notes to their teachers, draw thank-you posters to the lunch and janitorial staff and go on a scavenger hunt to make new friends.

At the end, the Gilbert campus of 890 K-6 students well-surpassed the goal of 5,000 acts of kindness. The Mesa campus of 489 students logged 4,658 acts.

“The Gilbert North Campus blew us away by recording an amazing 12,124 acts of kindness,” Ryan said. “Because we saw astounding merit from both campuses we did actually declare both campus official champions of the kindness challenge.”

Ryan added she was touched by an act from a first-grader at the Mesa campus who shared she wanted to bring her grandmother hope while she was in the hospital dying.

“Now that her grandmother has passed, her act of kindness is continuing to bring hope and comfort to her family while they are missing their grandma,” Ryan said. “These kids have really touched me with their amazing commitment to stand for kindness.”

Madison Bowen, 11, a sixth-grader at the Gilbert campus, said during the challenge she recorded about three pages of kindness — which included getting her sister’s dance bag ready when she was having a bad day, volunteering to help a friend with homework and saying hi to someone new in the school hallway.

“It’s made me more understanding on how much kindness can affect a person,” said Madison, who helped hang the paper chain, which was brought to the Town Hall in four large plastic garbage bags. And “saying something to someone, it can make your day a bit better.”

Madison said now that the challenge is over, about half of the students are still continuing with acts of kindness and want to do more.

Ryan said she was unsure if this will become an annual event at the schools.

“We really focused on viewing kindness as small, brave things that we can do everyday to make the world better,” she said, adding:

“As we seek to foster and cultivate a genuine culture of kindness for our school, we hope that each student sees the power of kindness to enhance both our lives and the lives of others so that they are able to be a powerful influence as they stand for kindness in their families and communities.”

Mayor Jenn Daniels, who came and spoke to the students during a Kindness Celebration on the Gilbert campus was blown away by the chain.

The paper chain will be taken down after this week.