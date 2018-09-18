If you’re looking for a great place to raise your family, you’re already there if you live in Gilbert, at least in the opinion of WalletHub, which creates lists on just about everything.

Of the 182 communities across the country that WalletHub evaluated, Gilbert cracked the national top 10 as the 10th-best place to raise a family, and next-door neighbor Chandler, at No. 19, cracked the national top 20.

Mesa was 77th and Tempe 81st.

Although Phoenix was 106th, the Ahwatukee community, essentially a city unto itself in the Southeast Valley despite being part of Phoenix, has similar amenities to Gilbert and Chandler, and a case could be made for it, too, being among the national top 20.

Overall, though, Arizona was ranked 40th among states for raising a family.

Things are not so bad here. It could be worse. You could live in Newark. Or Detroit. Or Miami or Cleveland. They’re the bottom four on the list.

What makes the Southeast Valley overall, and Gilbert, Chandler and perhaps Ahwatukee in particular, such great places for families?

Gilbert (9th) and Chandler (10th) got high ranks for their affordability.

Gilbert also scored well in health and safety (13th) and socio-economics (13th). Had it not tumbled in family fun (64th) and education and child care (63rd), the town once known as “The Hay Capital of the World” likely would have been in the top 5 and possibly even challenged Overland Park, Kansas, for the No. 1 spot.

Chandler’s 93rd in education and child care likely cost it a spot in or near the national top 10.

WalletHub compared cities across 46 key metrics.

WalletHub also compared the 50 states across 42 key indicators of family-friendliness.

Raising a healthy, stable family sometimes requires moving for career transitions, better schools, financial challenges or perhaps a general desire to change settings.

Wants and needs, however, don’t always align in a particular state, which might offer, for instance, a low income-tax rate yet subpar education system.

Consequently, a family might make unnecessary sacrifices, the kinds easily avoided by knowing which states offer the best combination of qualities that matter most to parents and their kids.

In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, WalletHub included the 150 most-populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most-populated cities in each state. It assessed five key categories: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, and affordability and socio-economics.

In family fun, where Gilbert was marked down, criteria included number of playgrounds, ice rinks, skate parks, bike-rental facilities, mini golf locations, parkland acreage, walkability, bike opportunities, zoos, museums, theaters, recreation friendliness, sports-fan friendliness, ideal weather, share of families with children 17 and younger and average commute time.

For health and safety, WalletHub evaluated air quality, water quality, access to healthy foods, and number of pediatricians per capita, share of uninsured children, public hospitals, infant mortality rate, pedestrian fatality rate, driving fatalities per capita, violent crime rate, property crime rate and family homelessness.

Education and child care scores, where Chandler and Gilbert suffered, were derived from school-system quality, high school graduation rate, daycare quality, childcare costs, daycare services per capita, childcare workers per children 14 and younger and parental-leave policy.

Affordability, where Gilbert and Chandler were among the national leaders, was determined by cost of living (calculated by median annual family income divided by the cost of living index), and housing affordability (calculated by median annual family income divided by housing costs for both rent and home-sale prices).

Finally, the socio-economics ratings included share of two-parent families, separation and divorce rate, share of families living in poverty, share of families receiving food stamps, unemployment rate, underemployment rate, debt per median earnings, wealth gap and foreclosure rate.