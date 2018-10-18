By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

People are already lining up for a chance to live at Gilbert’s latest independent senior-living community under construction at the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Willis Road.

Surpass Senior Living, based out of Texas, recently set up a temporary office to showcase The Aspens at Mariposa Point, which is expected to open in April.

“We have several deposits and will be having our first Ambassador Happy Hour this month,” said Leslie Davis, Surpass executive director. “The first 30 to deposit will be the ambassadors with lots of perks and savings.”

The Aspens is one of about 15 senior housing options currently offered in Gilbert.

The town approved six senior-housing projects in 2017, of which three are now opened, and in May it approved an 87-unit skilled nursing community at the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Hackamore Avenue, and planners are reviewing a proposal for an 85-unit senior assisted-living community on Pecos Road, according to a Gilbert planning report.

The Aspens features 202 residences, 151 one-bedroom units and 51 two-bedroom units, according to Davis.

The community boasts resort-style amenities that include a movie theater, fitness center, game/craft areas, a salon and pool. The pet-friendly apartments have stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and optional garages and carports. Offerings will include housekeeping, dining options, concierge services and complimentary transportation.

The Aspens touts itself as a community that offers a retirement lifestyle unlike any others in the area, such as The Enclave at Gilbert, which just opened and offers chef-prepared meals, salon, fitness center, a movie theater, a library and concierge services.

“Our meals and housekeeping services are à la carte, so residents can opt in or out of those as needed,” Davis said. “They also have options with their utilities so they will only pay for what they want.”

She said typical independent-living communities build these services into the monthly charge, leaving residents no choice but to take them.

“Our residents are in large part wanting to cook for themselves still, and many don’t want housekeeping services,” Davis said. “The Aspens offers various packages combining meals and housekeeping at a minimal cost.”

She said The Aspens’ activities also will be more active with hiking daytrips, motor coach outings to art festivals and Sedona for a winery tour, the Phoenix Ballet and spring training games – “all activities you wouldn’t normally find in a typical independent-living community.”

And, what sets The Aspens apart from the 55 and older, single-family home communities such as Trilogy and Sun Lakes is residents don’t have to do pool or backyard upkeep, Davis said.

“And it’s a rental option versus ownership, which is quite appealing for seniors trying to right-size their lives to allow more freedom for travel and visiting with family,” she said.

The typical resident will be 55 and older, but the average will be somewhere between 70 and 85 years old, according to Davis.

“We may end up getting some younger here in Arizona, but prior communities were in this age-range,” she said.

The Aspens is being built across from Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and adjacent to its sister property, Mariposa Point of Gilbert, which is an assisted-care and memory-care community.

That Gilbert location is the first of Surpass’ four Mariposa Point sites that opened last year in the Valley. The three others — Mariposa Point of Surprise, Mariposa Point of Mesa and Mariposa Point of Algodon Center in Phoenix are assisted-living communities with either memory-care or respite services.

But The Aspens at Gilbert is its first senior independent-living community in Arizona.

“The Aspens will offer no direct healthcare, but residents can bring in services on their own if needs come up,” Davis said.

And being next door to Mariposa Point of Gilbert means residents at The Aspens will get first dibs for an apartment should they need to transition to a place with care services, all without having to pay another community fee, she added.

“A husband who ends up having some care needs could move over to the assisted living first while the wife remains at The Aspens,” Davis said. “And if that happens, she will be free to downsize to a smaller apartment if she’d like.”

Four other Aspens senior independent-living communities exist, three in Texas and one in North Carolina.

Davis said she was unsure if the company plans to add any more locations in the Valley.

“Surpass Senior Living is in growth mode and always looking for new possibilities,” she said.

The senior housing market is expected to grow with the graying of baby boomers, those born 1946 to 1964.

Roughly 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 each day, a trend that will rise through 2030 when all people from that generation will be older than 65, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

By 2035, people 65 and older are projected to outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history – 78 million compared with 76.7 million, the Census Bureau added.

As such, all types of senior housing facilities are poised for growth, according to Kidder Matthews, a commercial real estate firm.

Other factors driving the building growth include the current supply of senior housing is often outdated and a change in life expectancy with seniors living longer, Kidder Matthews said.

Arizona was on the list of top-10 senior housing construction markets in the country in the 2018 Seniors Housing Research Report by Marcus & Millichap. For 2017, Arizona led the nation with 23,360 units underway, according to the report.

With more senior communities coming on line, expect to see new developments target young seniors, as most boomers are not ready for the traditional senior housing, where the typical resident is older than 80, according to Senior Housing News, which caters to the industry.

With the 55-plus demographic increasingly choosing to rent rather than to buy a home, senior housing providers are looking to appeal to lifestyle and less to aging, Senior Housing News said.

For example, a developer built in Washington state so-called crash-pad residences, small but amenity-rich loft apartments aimed at younger boomers, according to the publication.

For view site plans, apartments and amenities information, visit The Aspens’ information center, Building 4, Suite 107, 3303 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert, or for more information, go to aspensatmariposapoint.com. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays and Saturdays by appointment.