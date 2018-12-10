By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

Seated mid-row inside Gilbert’s Tuscany Theatre, artistic director Tracie Jones shouts out directions to her cast of young actors, relying mostly on touch and sounds to guide them.

Jones, 38, of Mesa, is legally blind, able to see only shadows.

She relies on her other heightened senses – touch and hearing, and her memory has sharpened to where she can retrace her steps in new surroundings effortlessly.

But the show must go on and Jones’ blindness hasn’t stopped her.

It is week seven of rehearsals for the Actor’s Youth Theatre, which is staging the Broadway musical “Annie” – the popular musical about the adventures of a little red-haired orphan, her dog, Sandy, and her wealthy benefactor, Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks – the next two weekends.

“Here we go Annie, you are coming down the stairs,” Jones calls out. “Take a minute, look up at the other side, look back at your room and think about all the stuff you’ve done in the house. Walk over to the red chair.”

Jones wasn’t always handicapped.

“I started having really bad headaches last New Year’s,” she said. “I had pneumonia so I thought I was sick.”

The severe headaches continued for two weeks until she went to her eye doctor, who sent her to the emergency room. Within days she went completely blind in her left eye, and the right eye followed soon afterward.

She was diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebri, a condition where the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord builds up pressure inside the skull and damages the optic nerves.

A lumbar puncture was done and a shunt was placed in Jones’ brain to drain the fluid to her stomach. She hopes one day to be able to remove the device.

“At first I was really super scared,” she said upon returning to the Gilbert theater, where she has worked with the young thespians the last four years.

Jones has 30 years of music and performance experience that include working as an accompanist and musical director for various theaters, schools and organizations in the Valley.

“My biggest fear was not teaching,” she said, recalling she cried after a neurosurgeon questioned her ability to direct theater production as a blind person. “These kids are my life.”

Although her vision improved a tad, she can no longer drive or read things such as a script, which means preparation takes her much longer.

Someone must read the script for her or she uses her cell phone to highlight a passage that is then read out loud.

An accomplished pianist, Jones also can’t read sheet music and learns new pieces by ear. She also is an accomplished singer and songwriter.

Initially, Jones relied on colleagues and friends to act as co-directors. She would call out a stage direction and then turn to the co-director to ask if it was done.

Today, she is in total control.

If she needs to see something on stage, she would point her camera phone and zoom in to the scene. She has to place the phone within inches of her eyes to see.

Her hearing also plays a big part in helping her direct the young actors.

“I can hear what they are doing,” she explained. “I can tell if their faces are happy because I hear the emotion in their voices. I’m always listening. My ears are always on.”

During a recent rehearsal, simply by using her hearing she could tell the actor pushing “Franklin Roosevelt” in a wheelchair to scoot him back because he was taking up too much of center stage and blocking Daddy Warbucks.

“The frame was off,” she said. “The person behind was covered.”

She said she also learned to trust her innate sense where she can tell if an actor was doing something correctly or not.

But her biggest help is her assistant Bailey Gorman, whom she first met and mentored when he was a 12-year-old acting student. He took over driving her around after her mom had assumed the duty.

Jones is due to take over as CEO of the company and is showing Gorman the ropes and teaching him how to be a stage manager.

“He is my left arm,” she said of the 20-year-old. “I can’t do it without him and he can’t do it without me.”

Jones said she was told that many people with pseudotumor cerebri become shut-ins because they are always in the dark.

“I think positive and just keeping swimming,” she said.

Noah Delgado, 19, who plays Warbucks in the musical and has been with the Actor’s Youth Theatre for four and a half years, said Jones’ blindness has not affected her ability to teach.

“It’s a very subtle difference,” said the Gilbert teen, who is studying journalism at Arizona State University. “She’s still able to play the piano like nobody’s business. She’s an amazing director and she’s able to do things that I’m amazed at given her vision.”