We’re just a few days away from the Big Feast. Why make even more work for yourself?

Here are three fantastic ideas for your Thanksgiving brunch, buffet or supper that each require only two or three ingredients! From a delicious mini apple pie to a dinner roll that looks just like a pumpkin, I hope these recipes help to make your holiday heavenly, delicious and hassle free.

2-Ingredient Apple Pie

Ingredients:

1 can (13 oz) Pillsbury™ cinnamon rolls with icing

1 can Apple Pie Filling

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 8 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray. Set icing aside. Separate dough into 8 rolls. Press into and up sides of muffin cups.

Spoon 2 generous tablespoons of pie filling into each dough-lined cup.

Bake for about 18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly, and then drizzle icing over top.

2-Ingredient Pumpkin Pie Crescents

Ingredients:

1 roll Pillsbury Crescent rolls

1/2 cup canned pumpkin pie filling or pumpkin pie mix

Glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

12 tablespoons water or more if needed for drizzling consistency

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Unroll crescents and place 1 slightly heaping tablespoon of pumpkin pie mix on each crescent.

Starting with the large end, roll the crescent over once and slightly pinch the sides to contain the filling. Continue rolling (a little filling might leak out, that’s ok). Place on a parchment paper lined pan.

Bake 10-12 minutes or until browned.

Combine glaze ingredients until smooth.

Drizzle the glaze over the crescents. Serve warm.

3 Ingredient Pumpkin Shaped Bread

Ingredients:

1 package frozen Rhodes bread rolls

1 small package whole pecans

1 egg yolk

Directions:

Place frozen bread balls on greased tray. Allow to thaw for several hours. When thawed, make 7 or 8 slices in bread, leaving the center intact. (To make larger pumpkin shaped breads, combine 2 rolls into one ball.) With your finger, press an indentation on the top of the roll.

Whisk together egg yolk and water. Brush over rolls.

Bake according to package instructions or until golden brown. When done, slice pecans in long pieces and press into the top of the bread for a “stem.”