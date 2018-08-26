Town Council candidates heading to finish line

By Cecilia Chan GSN Managing Editor

Gilbert is guaranteed at least one new face on Town Council as the 2018 primary campaign comes to an end Tuesday.

But it remains to be seen how many of the four seats up for election this year are filled with Tuesday’s tallies or if any will end up on what promises to be a lengthy November ballot for voters across the state.

Incumbents Brigette Peterson, Jordan Ray and Eddie Cook are competing with Barbara Guy, Aimee Rigler, Jason Cvancara and James Candland for four open seats on the council. Voters also are being asked to approve the sale of some town-owned property.

Peterson, who is vice mayor, as well as Ray and Cook have touted the current council’s success in maintaining Gilbert’s quality of life, its fiscal responsibility and its economic development successes.

Candland is seeking a return to council, where he filled a vacancy in 2016 for seven months. Cvancara, president of a security company and a senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, has stressed public safety and low taxes as his priorities.

Guy, a 22-year resident of the town, says she wants to be a voice for south Gilbert while Rigler, the youngest of the seven candidates, has touted her experience in policy development as an asset for representing taxpayers and small business owners.

If there are no outright winners, candidates will face off at the Nov. 6 general election. The threshold to determine primary winners is calculated by dividing the total number of votes by the number of open seats and then dividing that number by two, according to the town clerk.

If any seats remain unfilled after Tuesday’s votes are counted, they will be added to a ballot that will not only include statewide offices but also school board races and a still-undetermined number of referendum questions.

With a history of low-voter participation in Gilbert primaries, a local merchant hoped to turn that around.

Felicia Vandermolen, founder and CEO of The Nitro Live Icecreamery near Warner and Cooper roads staged a meet-and-greet featuring the council candidates the week before the primary.

Both she and her husband, Rich, who is company president, are involved in the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and serve on a number of community boards.

“The turnout for voters was very small,” Vandermolen said of the town’s prior primary. “I thought maybe it’s because they didn’t have the opportunity to meet the candidates.”

She said she would see candidates at various locations campaigning but not all together.

For about a month, she heavily promoted the two-hour event via social media and invited the seven candidates.

Residents who could not attend were invited to email their questions to the candidates. Vandermolen, who received questions from 52 people, asked candidates questions directed at them and live-streamed their responses on her cellphone.

In the first hour of the event the five candidates outnumbered the constituents who showed up – Sam Zeto, owner of Dragon Wok and Blake Sacha, a candidate for a house seat in Legislative District 12.

In the 2016 Town Council primary, 26.86 percent of registered voters cast a ballot, according to the town clerk. Turnout for the prior primaries came in lower.

Participation for the general elections for those years, however, was much higher at 80 percent of Gilbert’s 135,630 registered voters in the 2016 general election and 78 percent in the 2012 general election. Active registered voters in Gilbert currently total 147,323, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department.

No general election was held in 2014 because the council candidates were decided in that year’s primary.

The land considered for sale is a 36.66-acre parcel located south of Loop 202, north of Germann Road, east of Gilbert Road and west of Lindsay Road.

Gilbert bought the land for $14.5 million in 2008 with the intention of building a public safety training facility on site.

Since then, officials have identified a new location for the facility, a 50-acre parcel owned by the town near the northwest corner of Power and Pecos roads.

Town Council in March formally declared the 36.66 acres as surplus property and under state law, property valued at more than $1.5 million must be approved for sale by voters before it can be sold.

If voters approve the sale, proceeds would go toward the construction of the training facility.

The facility itself will be on the November ballot, where voters will weigh in on a proposed $65.3-million bond issue to fund its construction.