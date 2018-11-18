By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

Gilbert is looking to breathe new life into its oldest and densest employment center that is home to business heavyweights such as GoDaddy, Northrop Grumman and Mapfre Insurance.

Town staff wants to designate that northwest corner of the town as a redevelopment area in order to reverse its decline and make it viable well into the future.

“This corridor is the corridor with the most jobs in all of Gilbert, just shy of 15,000 employees,” said Dan Henderson, economic development director.

“In order to be competitive, we need to develop some type of long-range planning, create a policy to create demand and help businesses that want to develop in this area,” he said.

Town Council at its October retreat gave the go-ahead to pursue the designation, which would allow for more flexibility such as with zoning and building codes. It would also open the area up for tax breaks and funding from sources, such as the Community Development Block Grant program.

The hope is that a concentrated vision and focus for the area would encourage the private market to invest and ensure stability in an area no longer at its peak, according to Redevelopment Coordinator Amanda Elliott.

This in turn would bring an increase in property values and improve the quality of life for those who live and work there.

If Gilbert moves forward with the designation, it would see competition from Mesa and Chandler – which both have redevelopment corridors adjacent to this area, according to Henderson.

Under Arizona law, in order to qualify for the designation one or more of nine blight factors must be met – dominance of defective or inadequate street layout, faulty lot layouts, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, site deterioration, diversity of ownership, obsolete subdivision platting, conditions that endanger life or property, tax or special assessment delinquency that exceeds the fair value of land and defective or unusual conditions of title.

Gilbert’s Northwest Employment Corridor, which is primarily comprised of science, technology, aerospace and manufacturing industries, has $29 million in private investment and $81 million in public investment, according to staff.

Gilbert has three other employment centers – Banner Employment Corridor, Gateway Employment Corridor and Center Business District.

The Northwest Corridor is nearly at build-out with just 13 percent of its parcels still vacant, compared with 38 percent vacancy for the other corridors, according to Alan Hoogasian, development analyst.

Some of the conditions in the Northwest Corridor the town is looking to remedy include rising crime, unkempt properties and inadequate parking.

Improving infrastructure also is on the table. For instance, walkability is a concern for businesses in the area, according to Elliott.

Some streets have sidewalks on one side only and some have sidewalks that are not contiguous, she said

The corridor has the most parking issues, has the highest rate of code cases, graffiti, litter and weeds in the rights-of-way and the highest rate of parcels with foreclosure in their history at 6.9 percent among the four employment centers, according to staff.

Elliott said Silent Aire, an HVAC manufacturer, pointed to parking problems for its reason for relocating out of the Northwest Corridor to the Center Business District.

The corridor has the highest overall parking ratio, which suggests inefficiency rather than lack of parking, according to the town.

The Northwest Corridor was the first area to be developed with residential and commercial in Gilbert due to its proximity to U.S. 60. Loop 202 didn’t go through Gilbert until 2003.

Developed in the mid-1980s and early 1990s, the area followed standards in place that don’t make sense today.

For instance, large setback requirement for commercial buildings took out space that could have been used for parking, forcing employees to park on the streets instead, according to Henderson.

Some roads in the employment center are already narrow and made even more so with the on-street parking, and one street had vehicles illegally parked perpendicular from a curb in order to accommodate more cars.

There’s opportunity to have landscaping with less setback for aesthetic purposes, according to Elliott.

GoDaddy is a prime example of parking inefficiency. The site that the domain registrar company sits on required a large setback for landscaping, sacrificing parking stalls.

When GoDaddy changed from a distribution to a technology function, its employee base grew to 1,500, and there was no more room for parking, according to Henderson.

The company worked with the building’s owner to purchase land for overflow parking, he said.

“There’s no building on the property and they developed a parking lot. Is this the best and highest use of property?” Henderson said. “Yes, because it helps GoDaddy.”

But he added that through the establishment of a redevelopment area, the town would encourage developments such as this to look at structure parking instead of a lot.

Although Gilbert consistently ranks near the top in the country for its low crime, the Northwest Corridor is becoming problematic.

Deputy Police Chief Randy Brice at the Council retreat said the department is seeing a rise in certain crimes there – theft, burglary and drug activity – and doesn’t foresee a drop if the town does nothing.

“The real problem is with absentee landowners,” he said. “The loitering and drug problems, hanging out in areas we can’t control because they are private property and it’s hard to reach the owner.”

Brice said getting rid of abandoned buildings would help. Waiving the permit fee to encourage building demolition may aid in that endeavor, according to Elliott.

Other objectives include looking at updating zoning and putting in place a property maintenance code.

Mayor Jenn Daniels at the retreat asked if there was a stigma tied to being in a redevelopment area.

Elliott told her there was always a concern from property owners and residents but that staff would do educational outreach.

The fact is, Elliott said, property values do not diminish with the designation but rather improves by having a unified vision.

For community buy-in, staff is reaching out to stakeholders for input on the plan, which will eventually come back to council for review. They also reached out to Arizona State University and the Urban Land Institute for help.

Henderson said the process will take at least a year.

If the designation is approved, it would be Gilbert’s second redevelopment area.

The town in 1989 designed the Heritage District as a redevelopment area and adopted a revitalization plan in 1991, which needs to be updated every decade or it sunsets. Although the downtown core is in the Northwest Corridor, the redevelopment areas would be kept separate districts.