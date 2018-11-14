By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

Gilbert took a good look at how accessible its amenities such as parks, buildings and bus stops are for people with disabilities and found $8 million in needed fixes.

All government entities with more than 50 employees are required to do a self-evaluation of their current facilities to make sure they conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have a transition plan in place. Federal law requires anything open for public use must be accessible by people with disabilities.

“It is about civil rights law,” said Brian Shamburger, senior project manager with Kimley-Horn and Associates. “It’s about inclusion – the town’s programs, services and activities.”

The town is not responsible for fair housing, public schools, transit operations, restaurants and retail, which have their own ADA regulations, he added.

Shamburger presented Gilbert’s ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan at a recent Town Council retreat. The town paid the consulting company $565,000 to do the work.

To help in the plan’s development, the town formed an ADA Advisory Committee, held a public workshop for feedback and solicited comments via a web survey.

Besides reviewing the town’s programs, policies and practices, the report looked for ADA compliancy at a number of public facilities – 48 buildings, 26 parks, 11 parkway improvement districts, 11 stand-alone parking lots, 30 signalized intersections and 147 bus stops.

For the exterior of the 48 buildings, only one had 100-percent accessible parking, the others had signs that were too low and/or stall dimensions lacking the correct width, according to Shamburger.

For the buildings’ interior, none were in compliance, having issues with things such as the bathrooms, signs, counter heights and drinking fountains, he added.

He said some fixes are minor such as raising or lowering a towel dispenser.

Parks also had their problems, including none have compliant restrooms and just 77 percent have compliant parking.

Mayor Jenn Daniels noted at the retreat when the buildings were constructed they were ADA-compliant but given that things change and the goal post is always moving how is it possible for the town to stay compliant.

Shamburger said a vast majority of regulations have not changed and his team evaluated the buildings based on the ADA standards at the time they were constructed.

“I don’t know why they didn’t meet the standards in place,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened 10, 15 years ago.”

The plan lists all the needed work to remove the barriers at a total estimated cost of $7.9 million. The biggest cost was $1.8 million to bring the buildings into compliance.

The town will have 10 years and $795,155 each of those years to fix the problems.

Kimley-Horn identified several federal and state funding sources available to the town such as the Surface Transportation Block Grant and the National Highway Performance Program. Many of the options, however, are competitive and there is no guarantee the town will receive the funds.

Locally, the town also can consider special tax districts, a bond issue or a transportation user fee to help fund the projects, according to Kimley-Horn.

The fixes are ranked by priority based on criteria such as number of complaints, proximity to a hospital or independent-living facility and if the use is by a high percentage of people with disabilities, according to Shamburger.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s No. 1 priority is accessible parking, he added.

Transportation Planning Manager Kristin Myers said the plan is more than 5,000 pages and that council will have to decide in April how to get the projects into the town’s budget and capital improvement plan.

She said staff also will create an internal process to track compliance, incorporate findings into the budget process and provide yearly compliance reports.