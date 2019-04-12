GSN NEWS STAFF

Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert has taken steps to turn down the volume after receiving noise complaints.

Since the restaurant and bar debut in March at SanTan Village Shopping Center at Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway, residents have been taking to social media to voice their annoyance.

“I live at Val Vista and Ray and it is sooo bad,” wrote Anmaire Mitchell Gum on the Go Gilbert Facebook page last week. “And I love a good time! But last weekend I did call the no emergency PD #. Dispatch said they were hammered with calls.”

Lisa Paris wrote, “Town of Gilbert isn’t going to do anything about it. They haven’t done a thing since Whiskey Row opened up. The only thing that has helped for me is soundproof windows. Which means on cool nights I can’t sleep with the windows open.”

Sandbar, however, has fixed the problem, according to Les Corieri, owner of Evening Entertainment Group, which includes other venues such as Casa Amigos and HiFi Scottsdale.

“As of Monday, March 25, Sandbar Gilbert disconnected the subwoofers and turned down the high speakers,” Corieri said in a statement. “Since we made those changes, we have received no further noise complaints.”

But a Facebook post a few days after March 25 by Pamela Morrison still spoke of a noise problem.

“To the person who posted about the Sandbar. I live at Ray and Greenfield and in addition to the Top Golf noise I also can hear what was concerning you hence why I’m up at 1:30 a.m.”

The town has taken note of the situation.

“Yes, we have received noise complaints related to activity at the Sandbar since its opening,” said Jennifer Harrison, town spokeswoman.

She said that in accordance to the town’s ordinance, Gilbert Police Department will visit neighborhoods surrounding the Sandbar and measure noise levels emitting from the establishment to determine if any violation exists.

“Once that information is collected, the Police Department will take appropriate action if necessary,” Harrison said, adding:

“With that being said, as with any new business, there are potential challenges that may arise and the Gilbert Police Department, Code Compliance, and the Planning teams are listening and diligently working with the owners of the Sandbar to find solutions regarding these resident concerns.”