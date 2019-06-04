By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

To some, a 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran who lives in Gilbert may be a hero, but in his town’s eyes, he’s a criminal.

That’s because he’s violating a 2018 ordinance that prohibits feeding homeless cats on town property.

“I’m feeding three times a week now and only at one station,” the man said, on condition his identity was not revealed. “I used to feed at four stations, seven times a week, but the other areas are so open and there is no cover.”

The law is keeping feral-cat feeders away from town property or driving them underground in Gilbert — the only municipality in the state with this ban.

To date, Gilbert Police have issued three citations and made one arrest under the ordinance.

Those opposed to the feeding ban say it hinders their ability to continue a program called Trap, Neuter and Return, in which feral cats are caught, fixed and returned to where they were caught.

The volunteer caregivers not only have to bait the traps with food, which is illegal if done on town property, but they say they have to continue feeding the sterilized cats so they don’t roam into other neighborhoods. They can do TNR and feed the cats on private property with the owner’s permission.

The small but vocal group of caregivers want town leaders to rescind the ordinance or modify it.

Others, such as downtown resident Doralise Machado-Liddell, support the ban.

At a May Town Council meeting, Machado-Liddell said, “I do ask that people of Gilbert to stop feeding the feral cats, to not feed the feral cats in poverty-stricken neighborhoods, to not feed the feral cats near parks where people reside.

“I, too, would like my animals to live and be able to go outside and not eat cat feces,” she continued. “People who are feeding the feral cat, please take them to your property, purchase property and have a cat sanctuary. If you continue to feed the cats, the cats will continue to come.”

Vice Mayor Eddie Cook recently attempted to bring forward a three- to six-month pilot project to appease people on both sides but his proposal fell by the wayside after he failed to garner support from the town’s leadership.

“I felt like it was a prudent compromise,” said Cook, who worked behind the scenes, meeting with a number of stakeholders such as Maricopa County Animal Control, Animal Defense League of Arizona or ADLA and caregivers.

Cook’s proposal called for designating a discrete area on town property where a large cat colony was known to inhabit and for the nonprofit ADLA to oversee the pilot program and collect data.

“They would basically provide the necessary equipment for the feeding, the trapping and scheduling people for keeping it clean,” Cook said. “They would have to document when they had a feral cat that was trapped and if the cat was already neutered or spayed.”

Cook said the data would help prove if TNR can abate the feral cat population in Gilbert.

“This Council is about data and is data-driven. Let’s develop the data through the pilot project and after the data is collected, you can make a good business decision based on the data,” Cook said, adding:

“(It would) prove or unprove TNR actually worked at the end of the day. Both sides agree you want to prevent the feral cats from breeding so we want to make it zero-population growth as much as possible. I thought if the pilot program was successful, we could expand the territory to be a bit bigger.”

Cook said he took his proposal to the leadership team, which included the mayor, town manager and the parks and recreation director. But that team wanted to contract with a commercial company instead to do TNR.

“From what I understand, they could not find a company to do that service that they could hire and contract,” Cook said, adding he doubted he would get support from his Council peers.

Though Cook believes that his plan has been rejected, Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said staff has not made a determination on the pilot program.

“I thought it was a great idea,” he said. “It’s really unfortunate it’s not going anywhere. I tried.”

Stephanie Nichols-Young, president of ADLA, said her group was willing to help with the pilot program.

“The Town’s current policy is out of step with other municipalities in the Valley,” she said. “It will result in births of more cats on the streets of Gilbert. That is sad and unfortunate for all concerned.”

While Cook’s proposal has stalled, the town has stepped up its enforcement.

Police on May 11 arrested resident Paul Rodriguez, who was accused of feeding feral cats at a vacant lot near Ash Street and Washington Avenue.

Rodriguez, who was fingerprinted and photographed at the police station, has already been cited twice for violating the town ban, paying $100 and $259 fines.

According to the police report, Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly providing false and misleading information. The officer stated Rodriguez lied on numerous occasions about getting the property owner’s permission to feed on the site.

The officer stated he had contacted the property owner and Southwest Gas Corp. in case there was an easement issue with the land and both informed him no permission was granted to Rodriguez.

The officer added police have contacted Rodriguez a number of times previously over the feeding on that site because of complaints from neighbors.

He has hired an attorney and is facing a June 18 court date.

“I don’t dispute he talked to someone,” Rodriguez said of the officer. “He obviously didn’t talk to the same people I’ve talked to.”

As for Cook’s failed proposal, Rodriguez said he wasn’t surprised but disappointed.

Rodriguez, who has met with Cook over the ban, has been showing up at every Council meeting since last year to talk about the feral cat issue during the three-minute public comments portion.

Rodriguez has been feeding and trapping cats for 13 years. The investment counselor estimated he’s probably spent tens of thousands of dollars, buying food and paying for veterinarian bills.

“This situation is frustrating,” he said, noting last week he spotted a cat with a litter of kittens in an overflow parking lot and left two small containers of water for them. On his way back to his car, he said he was stopped by a Gilbert police officer who told him he was breaking the law.

“He claimed putting water out for kittens and cats was violating the ordinance,” said Rodriguez, who pulled a copy of the town ordinance out of his wallet to show the officer.

The ordinance states “it is unlawful to feed, or place food for any wild or feral animal on town-owned property or public right-of-way,” which Rodriguez tried to argue water was not covered in the law. The officer interpreted it differently, he added.

The impetus behind the town ban seems to have come from an incident where someone had dumped a big bag of cat food near the Boys and Girls Club building near Elliot and Oak streets, according to Cook.

“The big bag of food was dumped where kids were playing and I think there was a number of feral cats that were eating at the time,” he said. “And I think one of the kids or some of the kids (went to) pet the kittens. I think a number of the cats may have been scared and maybe one cat with an aggressive nature may have scared one of the kids.

“The other day I heard someone dumped a big bag of cat food next to the library, outside the building. Staff had to clean up the food because of all sorts of critters eating the food, the nuisance and health hazard.”

Cook said the law is no different from other town ordinances.

Gilbert for now remains steadfast in keeping the law on its books.

Nearby municipalities such as Mesa, Tempe and Chandler, however, have embraced TNR.

”The city of Chandler provides opportunities for grants to neighborhoods wishing to pursue a TNR program,” said Stephanie Romero, city spokeswoman.

Rodriguez said he will continue to show up at the Council meetings, hoping to persuade town leaders to change course on the ban.

“It bothers me there is an effort to prevent people from trying to feed and put water out for these cats,” Rodriguez said. “This is mean-spirited, ugly policy.”