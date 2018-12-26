GSN NEWS STAFF

A new doll. A new game. Some new clothes.

Those are some of the gifts that Trilogy residents are giving 140 children in the Higley Unified School District, a district spokeswoman said.

“It’s the result of a relationship formed years ago between Gilbert’s two school districts – Gilbert and Higley – and the desire of Trilogy residents to give back to the community,” Higley Unified spokeswoman Michelle Reese said.

Aaron Harris, Higley’s director of program compliance and coordinator of this year’s event, said he and his aides began identifying families in September and sought wish lists for their children.

The wishes were then put onto tags to display on trees at Trilogy for residents eager to help out.

“All the presents are wrapped and delivered to principals and Higley administration during the December reception. Trilogy residents who participate are so grateful to have the opportunity to help families in need,” Harris said, adding:

“And we are so thankful to the Trilogy members for giving to our families.”

Robin Crawford, lifestyle director at Trilogy at Power Ranch, was ecstatic about her community’s response.

“This morning when we were putting out all these gifts I thought, ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year.’ Singing that. Just feeling happy. And I was thinking how wonderful this all is,” she told the Higley and Gilbert school staff at the reception.

“Then I thought of the children who it might not have been the most wonderful day of the year. It might have been a really tragic or horrible day because they would not have something under their tree.

“That’s a huge thing for a child. So, I’m grateful for all of you for being a part of this. And I’m grateful to all of our residents who came and donated all of these gifts.”

“The saying is, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ Today, you are that village,” she said.