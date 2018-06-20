GSN News Staff

Two rescued cats and a dog are turning to warm hearts in Ahwatukee in the hope of finding a permanent home.

Jennifer Berry of Arizona Rescue is offering a cat named Pasha, whom she described as “a gorgeous gal with one of the shiniest, sleekest and softest fur coats you’ve ever had the privilege of petting.”

Berry said Pasha likes “cuddling in your lap, lying on your chest or snuggled into your neck.

“Be prepared to be smothered by endless kisses. We’ve never known a cat to give so many kisses. Combine her kisses, which have a tendency to tickle, with her rumbling purr motor, and you can’t help but fall in love with her. She’s so endearing – we guarantee she’ll bring a smile to your face and cause you to forget all of your cares,” Berry said.

The cat likes to jump high in pursuit of wand toys that taunt her and “gets some impressive hang time.”

“She is also great at entertaining herself – she enjoys playing with the track ball toy and if there’s brown packing paper lying on the floor, she’ll dive right in to play/hide,” Berry said, adding she gets along with other cats.

Pasha was turned over to Arizona Rescue because her owner became too ill to care for her. Information: azrescue.org.

Meanwhile, Jannelle Cosgriff at Friends for Life has a dog and a cat looking for homes.

The dog, Dusty, is about 3 years old and possibly a collie and lab blend.

“She is house-trained and a fun, well-adjusted, loving girl,” Cosgriff said, adding that she is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, licensed with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, microchipped and tested negative for heartworms. Her adoption fee is $150.

Information: 480-497-8296 or e-mail FFLdogs@azfriends.org.

The cat, Chaz, “is a big boy with a big heart” that “does not have a mean bone in his body.”

“He is very people-oriented and will let you love on him for as long as you want,” Cosgriff said. “Chaz likes to stay close to you and is content sitting in your lap or just hanging out next to you, head-butting you to show you some affection. If you have stuff to do around the house, Chaz will follow right along to keep you company.”

Chaz tested positive for FIV “but is otherwise very healthy,” Cosgriff said. “He can go on to live a long, healthy and happy life. Our adoption consultants can elaborate on what this diagnosis means for Chaz and the family that adopts him.”

Chaz’s adoption fee is $95. Information: azfriends.org, FFLcats@azfriends.org or 480-497-8296.