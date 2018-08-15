The University of Arizona will offer four undergraduate courses in the East Valley at its Chandler campus, 125 E. Commonwealth Ave., beginning this month. Another six courses are planned for spring 2019.

Courses offered in Chandler are requirements for four undergraduate degrees in cyber operations, human services, informatics, and network operations. In addition, the university will offer an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity.

The UofA is seeking applications for adjunct instructors to teach courses in the various Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs. The university is also looking for area businesses interested in student intern and partnership opportunities.

UofA will continue to host boot camps in Chandler to teach job-ready skills for the digital economy. The university launched a part-time, 24-week Data Analytics Boot Camp in Chandler in March and is enrolling students for a full-time, 12-week Coding Boot Camp that begins in September.

Information: salvarado@email.arizona.edu.