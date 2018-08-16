Parents aren’t the only ones shelling out money for paper, pencils and binders as kids head back to school. According to one national report, teachers spend an average $530 of their own money each year on classroom supplies.

To ease that financial burden, APS is launching Supply My Class, APS’ teacher awards, in which K-8 teachers at Gilbert schools and others in the East Valley in APS service territory enter for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card for school supplies.

APS serves parts of Gilbert, Chandler and Tempe.

Each Friday through Aug. 31, teachers will be selected randomly to receive the aid. By the conclusion of the program, 1,000 teachers will have been awarded $500 gift cards. Eligible teachers may enter online at supplymyclass.com until 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) on Thursday, Aug. 30.