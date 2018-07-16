While Gilbert broke ground on two massive park projects in June, the Town Council has yet to decide on official names for them.

Now, the town is turning to its residents for help.

Gilbert recently launched a website where residents can vote on the names of the parks, unofficially designated Gilbert Regional Park and Rittenhouse District Park.

Visit gilbertdigital.typeform.com/to/dEIRxW to vote.

For Gilbert Regional Park, a 272-acre project at Queen Creek and Higley roads, the choices are the current regional park name or Gilbert Centennial Park. The facility is to open months before Gilbert celebrates its centennial in 2020.

Rittenhouse District Park is a sports-oriented project at Power and Pecos roads. For that park, voters can choose between Power Sports Park and Desert Sky Park.