By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

The University of Arizona is expanding its presence in the East Valley and using Gilbert to do it.

U of A will be offering a nursing program at the town-owned University Building in the Heritage District starting in the fall.

Town Council last week approved a $1.7 million multi-year lease agreement with the U of A, which has been holding coding boot camp classes in the four-story building at Vaughn Avenue and Ash Street since May 2017.

“I’m excited for the vote tonight,” Mayor Jenn Daniels said. “It’s a vote long time in coming.”

Missouri-based Park University currently occupies the first floor of the building under a three-year, $799,128 lease agreement with the town, offering classes in fall 2018. The U of A will take over the entire third floor of the building.

“So now, we may have competition,” said Dr. Jeff Ehrlich, executive director of Park University’s Gilbert campus, adding, however, “I believe together we will grow. We welcome U of A to the Gilbert community.”

Ehrlich added that his campus has 11 employees and expects to hire six to eight more and that the projected enrollment this fall is 300.

Under the lease, the U of A’s offerings will expand to include a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

In the first year, the program is expected to enroll 72 students, with a projected total enrollment of 216 students at year three.

Councilman Jared Taylor said Gilbert will benefit tremendously from the U of A’s program as there is a waiting list in the state for students wanting to attend nursing school.

“I hope they are successful that one of them will buy the building,” Taylor said. “I love their plans but I still want to get this off our books.”

The town custom-designed the $36 million, taxpayer-funded, 87,000-square-foot building for Saint Xavier University, which inked a 15-year lease in 2015. Some of its program offerings included nursing.

Rent payments were meant to pay off the town’s bonds for the project but the Catholic university broke the lease nine months later, paid a $4 million penalty and left the building empty for more than a year until Park University and the UA moved into the facility.

Upon the execution of the lease, the U of A must hand over a $40,418 security deposit and the first installment of the monthly rent payment of $40,418 to the town for a total of $80,836.

The U of A will continue to offer its Coding Boot Camp at the building.

The initial term of the lease is for three years and seven months with three, one-year extension options.

The University Building is equipped with a nursing simulation suite designed to replicate a hospital patient care setting, which was a major factor in the U of A’s choice of Gilbert, according to town staff.

The campus will offer a blend of online and traditional classroom learning. The four-semester, upper-division BSN-IH program differs from the conventional BSN pathway in that it focuses on integrative health and wellbeing assessment and promotion, according to the university.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to launch our new BSN integrative health program in Gilbert,” said U of A Nursing Interim Dean Dr. Ki Moore, adding:

“This will be the first nursing program nationally to incorporate integrative health content and interventions into a BSN program. We will use state-of-the art simulation to help students master clinical skills and innovative technology to deliver course content as we prepare the next generation of professional nurses.”

Offering an alternative to traditional biomedical and pharmacological options, integrative health promotes a healing-oriented, whole-person approach to health care.

“This new BSN-IH program is unique in highlighting nurses’ role in leading integrative health care to consider whole person/whole system, relationship-based and person-centered approaches to care,” said Connie Miller, chair of the university’s the Division of General Nursing and Health Education.

“Online courses, complemented by face-to-face skills development and maximized simulated learning experiences, will take full advantage of this wonderful simulation suite in Gilbert,” she added.

The U of A Health Sciences has outlined a set of mission-critical priorities, which include “future-proofing” its graduates, preparing them to lead and work with interdisciplinary teams to improve care, the university said in a release.

Conditions are clinically treated through a variety of methods, including lifestyle enhancement, nutrition and appropriate biomedical therapies.

The university also has a College of Medicine in Phoenix to train doctors and scientists and a campus in Chandler offering undergraduate courses, including educational credentials in cybersecurity.

For the UA nursing program enrollment information, visit nursing.arizona.edu/bsn.