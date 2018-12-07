Williams Field Black Hawk Regiment gears up to give back

The Williams Field High School’s Black Hawk Regiment band and color guard aren’t just champs on the playing field – they’re also winners in the community.

The students have “adopted” 12 children through the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Program and are scheduled tomorrow, Dec. 3, to volunteer at Feed My Starving Children’s food packing center in Mesa to help reduce global hunger.

“We chose to do Christmas angels this year to ensure that every child gets something from Santa that they’ve asked for,” explained color guard Capt. Alex Dean.

“Those of us in band understand how important it is on Christmas Day to have that one special something that you’ve asked for,” Alex added. “Doing the Christmas Angel Program to me meant that one more, or 12 in our case, kids would have the Christmas they were looking forward to this year while taking some of the worry and stress off of their parents. Every child deserves to have a fantastic Christmas no matter what.”

Drum major Dani Lama added, “Giving back to the community in our society today is the kind of love and support that should be expected from people, but is rarely shown. The Black Hawk Regiment has dedicated our time to bring joy to those who need it the most.”

The Black Hawk Regiment has 102 members. Since the program started in 2007, it has focused on “school spirit, musical and performance excellence and, most importantly, community pride,” boosters club President Travis Smith said.

Members also see themselves making a big impact as well at the Feed My Starving Children visit

“Due to the band’s size,” member Ben Kobie noted, “we’ll be able to completely fill all of their stations in order to maximize the output of boxes.”

“I’ve been involved with Feed My Starving Children numerous times in the past couple of years and now that the band is doing it I’m sure plenty of students will continue to want to give back to the world after we finish on Dec. 3,” Ben added.

The Williams Field Band program has won many awards, including the 2010 and 2013 Division III ABODA State Marching Band Championships; and the 2016 Division II ABODA State Marching Band Championship.

The Black Hawk Band Boosters provide educational and financial support to over 500 students in 17 performance groups at Williams Field, Cooley Middle School, Higley Traditional Academy, Gateway Elementary and Chaparral Elementary.

Information: 480-390-7544, President@blackhawkregiment.org or BlackHawkRegiment.org.