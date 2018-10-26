By Zach Alvira, GSN Sports Editor

As a freshman, Zack Shepherd and his Williams Field High football teammates visited Chaparral Elementary in Gilbert. A woman approached and asked if he would push her grandson around the track in his wheelchair during a fun run.

Shepherd gladly obliged, not realizing the friendship that would grow with the boy, Zach Zuerlein.

“Little Zach,” Shepherd said with a smile. “Since his name is Zach we made an instant connection. We got to talking and his favorite quarterback is Peyton Manning and that’s my favorite quarterback, so we just hit it off.”

Zach Zuerlein was born with spina bifida, in which an infant’s spine does not develop properly, resulting in damage to the spinal cord and surrounding nerves.

“He recently had another surgery and he is at home doing well,” Shepherd said. “I’m just trying to be a good friend to him. It’s not because of the attention. We just became really good friends and I want to be there for him.”

Shepherd’s desire to remain friends with the young boy sums up his character, according to Williams Field coach Stave Campbell.

“When you take a kid like him, who has great character, and put him in a position of natural leadership, he can be as humble as he is because people believe in him,” Campbell said. “That’s a huge impact on the program because that is your rock. That’s your starting point of the season.”

Shepherd was thrown into the mix as a sophomore, earning reps in spring ball with the first team before Campbell named him the starter.

It was an easy decision. Shepherd quickly proved his ability to lead.

“You could see his competitiveness from the very first time he stepped onto the field,” Campbell said. “He would just find ways to make a play. He puts himself in a position where he makes a play but he does it with preparation and knowledge of the game.”

Campbell’s trust paid off.

Shepherd threw for 2,749 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2016, leading Williams Field to a 14-0 record and a win over West Valley power Centennial in the 5A state-championship game as a sophomore.

“I always try to put others before myself whether it’s in football or life,” Shepherd said. “As a quarterback, especially, I wouldn’t have success without my offensive line, receivers or running backs. Hopefully that goes a long way in the end.”

When he gained recognition as the quarterback who led the fledgling Williams Field program to the championship, Shepherd deflected the attention.

“I would say I was a big part but not the biggest,” Shepherd said. “With the help from my teammates that year, I was able to make an impact. It was a great feeling because I thought of all of the alumni. We wouldn’t have had that success if it weren’t for that first senior class setting the precedent.”

Shepherd was voted a captain. He knew he would have to become a vocal leader while continuing to lead by example on and off the field.

Going into his junior year, his field-general mentality took form. He led Williams Field to 8-3, passing for 1,857 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This season, Williams Field won seven of its first eight games and was No. 2 in AIA Class 5A playoff seeding entering the final two games. His 1,290 yards through the air and eight touchdowns have complemented a potent Black Hawks rushing attack, ranking them among the best offenses in the state.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Shepherd has received just one Division I offer, from Brown University.

“I’m not 6-foot-5, I’m not 200 pounds and I don’t run a 4.4 (40-yard dash),” Shepherd said. “But I’ve always been a field general and that’s how I want to be looked at. I don’t really focus on recruiting that much.

“I know if I take care of things in the classroom I can still have an opportunity to go to college.”

Shepherd’s 4.2 GPA has other Ivy League schools interested. Last summer, Shepherd interned for U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake in Washington D.C., often speaking with constituents of the senator and opening his eyes to the world of politics.

Shepherd admittedly didn’t have an interest in politics prior to the internship, and even now still remains certain he will pursue an MBA in international business. But it was the experience that meant the most to him.

His school, the football program and surrounding community also are valuable to him, he said.

“Williams Field has had a huge impact on my life,” Shepherd said. “There is a real community feeling that has helped me realize how much others can impact my life.

“I’ve always loved that.”