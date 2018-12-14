GSN News Staff

A Williams Field High School senior is in the running for a national Presidential Scholars award.

Ruth Nyagaka is one of five Arizona students nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education award, thanks to a nomination by the state Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office.

For the past three years, Ruth has been vice president of Williams Field’s DECA club, which teaches leadership, marketing and business.

She started in the marketing class her freshman year after hearing about the Cooley Middle School marketing class from a peer.

“I have been in CTE since my freshman year and have competed at numerous DECA Competitions at the local, state, and international level,” Ruth said, adding:

“I have gained valuable attributes to my character and knowledge, developed in public speaking and problem solving, as well as furthered my leadership through Marketing and DECA at Williams Field High School.”

To be an Arizona nominee, Ruth submitted a number of essays, along with her academic history.

She is ranked in the top 5 percent of the Class of 2019 and is exploring an undergraduate degree in global health, with longer term plans to study obstetrics/gynecology.

As an Arizona nominee, she can now to apply to be a U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education national finalist next month.

Twenty U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education students will be recognized in May.

In addition to this honor, Ruth is a QuestBridge National College Match finalist and was selected to participate in a National Geographic Expedition last summer that included a service trip abroad.