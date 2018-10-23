GET OUT STAFF

Are you ready to take a step back in time and see what it was like to be part of the U.S. Air Force during times of combat?

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, 2017 N. Greenfield Road, at the northeastern corner of McKellips in Mesa, kicks off its fall season 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, with its second annual Vintage Wings and Wheels Car Show, in partnership with Southwest Street Rods.

More than 300 custom hot rods and vintage aircraft will be on display. There will be food trucks and flights available on World War II warbirds.

Get up close and personal with real wartime planes, artifacts and stories at the WWII history museum.

The show is free with a regular museum admission ticket. For adults 13 and older tickets are $15, seniors 62 and older $12, and kids 5 to 12 are $5.

There is no admission charge to kids 4 and younger, or to active military personnel and disabled veterans.

Seasonal operation hours – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week – are now in effect, the exceptions being Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day when the museum is closed.

A multitude of other activities are planned during the fall for the combat-aviation enthusiast.

Behind-the-scenes, open-cockpit tours are given every Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. These are rare opportunities to sample a true World War II aviation experience inside a fighter trainer and torpedo bomber with a highly specialized and personal tour. This requires an additional charge, payable at the museum entrance.

Early-morning dawn-patrol flights in an open-cockpit Stearman or SNJ T6-Texan are under way, as are desert-scenery tours and night-light flights in a C-47 Warbird. These, too, require an additional charge.

Other highlights in the fall season include:

Nov. 3 – ModelZona, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free with museum admission purchase. Partner: International Plastic Modelers Society.

Nov. 11 – Royal Air Force Cadet Memorial, 10:45 a.m. at City of Mesa Cemetery, no admission charge.

Nov. 16 – Aviation Fascination, 5-7:30 p.m., no admission charge. Partner: Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

Nov. 17 – Gathering of Legends, 1-4 p.m., free with museum admission purchase.

Dec. 1 – Santa Fly-in, 11 a.m., free with museum admission purchase.

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum curates events to fulfill its mission of education, preservation and remembrance of the men, women and machines that played a role in the history of aviation in U.S. combat.

The events, along with personal docent-led tours, hundreds of informative exhibits, war artifacts, full-size and scaled aircraft, and living-history rides in World War II airplanes provide thousands of visitors with a visceral experience unlike any other museum in the Valley.

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is run almost entirely by volunteers. All admission revenue goes toward educating, remembering, preserving and restoring military aviation history.

Car show entrants may register their vehicles at www.southweststreetrods.com.

Complete calendar of events: azcaf.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Calendar-of-Events-final.jpg.

More information: azcaf.org.