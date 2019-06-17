GSN NEWS STAFF

Gilbert adopted a $1.04 billion budget and boosted the secondary property tax levy to $24 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Town Council voted 5-2 recently on the budget and tax with council members Jared Taylor and Aimee Yentes rejecting both.

Taylor said he can’t support the budget because there is an increase of $80 million in spending.

Director Kelly Pfost explained at the May preliminary budget adoption that the bulk of the spending plan was for multi-year capital improvement projects with the full amount carried forwarded to complete any projects that would be started.

She added once the preliminary budget was approved, it set the maximum spending limit so flexibility has to be built into the budget to take advantage of opportunities such as debt refinancing.

But Taylor remained unconvinced and said only actual spending should be in the budget so residents are not misled.

“If it says we are spending $80 million, but (staff says) we are not really doing that, it’s not a good message,” he said, claiming capital projects were added to the budget before they were vetted.

He also voiced concern with the cost of hiring staff. A total of 68 new employees are in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, which included 20 new hires for police, seven for fire and about 15 for parks.

Taylor also opposed the levy, set at $24.1 million, a tax rate of $.9889 per $100 of assessed value. He wanted it to remain at the current rate of $23.2 million.

The tax rate for this fiscal year is $1.03 per $100 assessed value.

The hike means an average of $1 per month more per household, according to Vice Mayor Eddie Cook.

Councilwoman Brigette Peterson said the tax increase is the result of home values going up in Gilbert.

The adopted levy will help pay bond debt for streets and for the new public safety training facility currently under construction.

Taylor said the town told voters if they approved the $65.4 million bond last November to build the facility, there would be no tax increase.

He said the town needs the facility but it could have been built at one-half to one-third of the $85 million cost. With debt service, the town will be paying more than $130 million for the project, Taylor said.

Yentes said she shared some of Taylor’s concerns and wanted to hold the line on spending and couldn’t support a budget with a tax increase. Both also took note of a possible downturn in the economy.

Cook said the town adopted a $966 million budget for Fiscal year 2018-19 and is only going to spend $422.9 million and in the prior fiscal year, the town ended up spending $30 million less than what was adopted.

Councilman Jordan Ray said he appreciated that the budget accounted for all the dollars of all planned projects up front. He also said voters approved the funding by a 2:1 vote for the public safety facility.