GSN NEWS STAFF

As East Valley school districts take more action to address teen suicides and the deeper problems that lead to them, a quartet of mothers isn’t relying on teachers and administrators to do all the work.

They’re planning to distribute door hangers throughout Gilbert and the East Valley next month that provide important suicide-prevention information — and they’re hoping other people will help circulate them.

“We want to continue to spread the awareness for the signs of suicide and how easy it is to get help if you know of somebody that’s in trouble,” said Karianna Ritenour-Blanchard. “We decided that we would do a door hanger campaign, kind of like what the fire departments do it for drownings.”

Ritenour-Blanchard, of Chandler, — together with Suzanne Whitaker of Ahwatukee, Eduarda Shroder of Tempe and Mountain Pointe High teacher Lorie Warnock — form the nucleus of Parents for Suicide Prevention and are starting their door-hanger campaign next month, which is Suicide Prevention Month.

For Warnock, the problem of teen suicide is painfully personal: Her son Mitchell took his life at age 18 during his senior year at Corona del Sol High School.

The door hangers include warning signs of suicidal tendencies, phone numbers to call for help and a basic reminder for kids who feel there’s no way out: “Please reach out…You are not alone.”

People who want to help circulate the door hangers can email at kjoyBlanchard@gmail.com.

“Even if you have only 10 houses, even five houses,” Ritenour-Blanchard said, adding “we don’t want anyone to feel overwhelmed.”

“Or even if you want just one and you want to hang it on your door, that’s fine,” she added.

The four moms said suicide prevention is not just the schools’ responsibility.

Hence, they’re also organizing workshops for parents, one involving an expert on nonsuicidal self-injury and teenage brain and one that Ritenour-Blanchard hopes will involve teenagers telling moms, dads and other concerned adults what teens face today.

One big target for the moms is the gross disparity in the number of mental health counselors and students — a statewide problem that puts Arizona at the bottom of the list nationwide in the counselor-student ratio at about 900-1.

Though Gilbert and most other districts say their counselor-student ratio is half that, they also are attempting to further increase the ranks of counselors who address students’ emotional and mental well-being rather than their post-graduation plans.

“The majority of our counselors are academic counselors,” Ritenour-Blanchard said, “which means for the kids in crisis, it may not have been the first line of defense.”