GSN NEWS STAFF

Some fancy upgrades are coming to one of Gilbert’s movie houses this year.

Harkins Theatres last week announced a major remodel of Harkins Santan Village as part of a company-wide $150-million remodeling initiative for many of its venues aimed at reinforcing its Ultimate Moviegoing brand.

Beginning next month, work will begin at the multiplex on Williams Field Road to install plush leather, electronic recliners in all its 16 auditoriums.

Harkins also will install state-of-the-art laser projection, implement reserved seating, add a bar in the lobby with wine and local craft beer, and update and upgrade the lobby with an extra-large video wall.

It also will introduce a new CINÉ1 premium large-format auditorium featuring sharper, crisper images a screen more than 70 feet wide — accompanied by bolder sound through a Dolby Atmos 3D object-based system.

“Delivering the Ultimate Moviegoing experience for our guests is always our number one priority. As a Gilbert resident, I am especially grateful for the support we have received over the years from the community and am excited to bring these new luxury amenities to Gilbert,” said Mike Bowers, Harkins president and CEO.

The theater will remain open throughout the project.

The 85-year-old Harkins company operates 500 screens and many of the new amenities coming to Gilbert have been part of its effort to combat the stay-at-home preferences of binge-watching homebodies.