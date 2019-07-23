GSN NEW STAFF

The opening of a $60 million state-of-the-art water park in Gilbert has been delayed for a year.

Instead of summer 2020, the skills-based water sports complex is expected to open in summer 2021, the developer announced.

A company official declined being interviewed, instead emailing a fact sheet from CEO John McLaughlin, a Gilbert resident.

Town Council in February approved a public-private partnership with The Strand @Gilbert to bring the 25-acre project to town. The company was one of three that responded to the town’s request for proposals in 2017.

The water park would sit on one of three parcels totaling 47 acres adjacent to the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park under construction at Queen Creek and Higley roads. Gilbert set the parcels aside for the development of recreational amenities through public-private partnerships.

The water park promises a surf lagoon, a cable wake park, inflatable aqua course, sand beach and a kids play area.

The park also would include a full-service restaurant and bar, outdoor rentable cabana areas, a wedding venue and up to eight major music events and professional competitions a year, according to the company fact sheet.

Town staff worked 18 months behind closed doors negotiating with The Strand to bring the water park to Gilbert at no cost to the taxpayers.

The Strand will need its own water supply. The facility is expected to use about 150-200 acre fee of water annually. One acre feet of water is approximately 325,851 gallons.

The pricing for park customers has not yet been made public but there will be a diverse structure that includes a daily rate and a membership rate, according to town staff.

Under the 50-year lease agreement, The Strand will pay an annual rent of $253,191 to Gilbert for use of the land.

The town also will receive a 3 percent cut of the water park’s revenue over $2 million, which is estimated between $450,000 and $750,000 annually, according to town staff.

These funds are expected to help offset the maintenance costs associated with the town’s amenities at the regional park.

At the time the deal was approved, staff said the project will create 180 jobs and have a $317-million economic impact.